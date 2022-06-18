Trump Compares Himself to Dr. Martin Luther King

Don't like to read?

I cannot think of two people more opposite than Donald Trump and Dr. Martin Luther King. First, I’m pretty sure Dr. King was not a racist or a leader of America’s white supremacist groups. Of course, I am being satirical. However, the biggest difference between the two men is simple and undeniable.

Black or white, Dr. King inspired everyone like no one else in my lifetime. He preached peace, compassion, understanding, kindness, and equality for everyone in every situation. No one man has ever drawn crowds in number or enthusiasm like Dr. King.

Trump’s rallies are composed of anger, hatred, and the incitement of violence in his name.

On Friday, Trump appeared at a misnamed rally called “Faith and Freedom” in Nashville Tennessee. Most of his “speech” was about himself, as expected, and much of it was so ludicrous. It was hilarious.

During part of his ranting, bragging, and lying, he made the most ridiculous and fallacious claim of all time. One of the most revered speeches of all time was made in 1963 by Dr. King at the Washington Mall, known as the “I have a dream” speech. Trump compared his speech on January 6, 2021, when he ordered the insurrection to begin to one of the most inspirational speeches of all time.

“The ‘I [Have] a Dream’ speech… one million people, and then I gave my speech [on Jan. 6] and they showed the same thing,” Trump, in a clip shared by Jimmy Kimmel, claimed of the speech that preceded the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“My pictures were exactly the same but the people were slightly closer together, they were more compact but exactly the same but there were more people, they were tighter together…”

Is he claiming that there were a million people in the treasonous crowd which attempted to overthrow our government on January 6? This is a reminder of his facetious claim about the most pitiful inauguration in modern history. Trump’s brain and body are deteriorating quickly and his vision must be joining them.

After his ridiculous comparison, the worst public speaker in my lifetime asked ‘if he could say that his speech was better than Dr. King’s.’ Funny guy if he had a sense of humor.

Kimmel gave his audience an opportunity to view the two speeches on his Friday evening broadcast. His crowd laughed as he compared the two on video, calling Trump’s failed effort the “I have a space force” speech. Great minds are often alike, and those without average intelligence surely think similarly as well.

Listening to great speeches, including President Kennedy’s inaugural speech in January of 1961, President Barrack Obama’s at the Democratic Convention in 2004, and his own inauguration in January of 2009, and several of Dr. King’s uplifting messages of hope, I shudder every time Trump opens his mouth. Everything is negative and depressing. This is Trump’s view of 21st century America.

I, too, have a dream. I dream of the time when the media no longer allows our nation’s greatest traitor to spread lies and conspiracy theories in front of the television cameras. They have become a part of the problems in America, not a part of the solution.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Marrissa Kay

