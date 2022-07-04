Amber Heard Requests the Court to Exonerate Her 3 Defamation Charges

Don't like to read?

Amber Heard requested a Virginia court acquit her of three defamation charges submitted by Johnny Depp, insisting that the evidence did not corroborate the verdict. In last week’s 43-page filing, Heard’s lawyers maintained that the evidence was insufficient to support the judgment.

Attorney Elaine Bredehoft represented Heard that Depp’s statements about losing his role in Pirates of the Caribbean because of Heard’s Washington Post op-ed were inaccurate. Bredehoft argued that Depp used defamation by implication strategy to relinquish any allegations that Heard’s words were wrong.

Per the documents, Heard’s attorneys believe that one of the jurors on the panel may have been illegally selected by providing the wrong birthdate during jury selection — 1945 instead of 1970.

After a split verdict, which found them both guilty of defamation, Heard claimed the jurors’ award against her was too large.

It is unknown whether the juror gave the required amount of deliberation on the case.

In an August 2018 The Washington Post op-ed, Depp claimed that he was a domestic abuse victim, and it damaged his profession. His statement showed the connection to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” role. In last month’s court decision, Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and punitive damages worth $5 million despite the $10.3 million Virginia law restriction.

In June 2020, the High Court of London ruled in favor of Depp in a separate defamation suit against the Sun before an American courtroom.

The verdict is a triumph for Depp, who was acquitted of assault charges in the UK after losing a lawsuit two years ago. According to the jury, the British tabloid The Sun defamed him in 2018 when it dubbed him a “wife-beater.” According to the court declaration, the journal presented “concrete” evidence that Depp had violently beaten Heard in 12 of 14 occurrences.

In her statement, Heard said that she believes Depp’s lawyers got the jury to disregard the critical issue of freedom of expression and ignore the evidence.

She has since spoken about her ordeal in the media, saying it was the most humiliating and horrible thing she had experienced.

After the conclusion of the trial in June, Heard spoke to “Today” about the seven-week legal fight that was visible to the public, explaining that it was the most humiliating and horrible experience she had ever gone through.

In the new court filing, Chew and Depp’s legal team argued that the actor had not demonstrated that Heard’s op-ed had damaged his career and reputation. On the other hand, Heard won $2 million from Chew for one of her two claims.

Written by Janet Grace Ortigas

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of UN Geneva’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Loren Javier’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License