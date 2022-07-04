Don't like to read?

Apple Watch Series 7 is the latest iteration of the company’s wearable collection. It features an upgraded chipset and improved water resistance, but it also comes with a smaller display and costs less than its predecessor. Before buying the device, check the differences and changes between Series 8 and Series 7.

Design and Display

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the most noteworthy design changeover in the company’s wearable history. The 8 Series is unlike its prototypes, with fewer curves and a flat design compared to earlier models. This design will aid in uniformity as the Apple Watch will resemble iPhones 12 and 13. The sides and the panels will be flat, but the lowermost half will stay slightly curved for the most superior comfort. The most noteworthy headway was made by the Apple Watch 7, with 20% more screen area than the Apple Watch 6, making it more fun because the text is more legible.

It’s simple to text on the keyboard or quickly check your metrics. The Always-On display feature is brighter than Apple Watch 6, but the overall brightness is the same. The 8 Series will have the exact case sizes as the 7 Series, which are 41mm and 45mm, giving lots of usable display area. Apple Watch 8 will also utilize the Apple Watch 7’s crack-resistant crystal on the front.

Charging and Battery life

The Series 8 will not deliver any notable battery life modifications over the existing Series 7. The Series 7 can last up to 18 hours of regular use. But, Apple can add an hour or two when charged daily. It takes Series 7 one hour and 20 minutes to fully charge, 33% less time than Series 6. A 50% charge on the Series 7 brings you 30% of the charge time, which is much quicker than before.

Feature and Software

Series 7 and Series 8 will run WatcjOS 9 this autumn, as previewed at Apple’s dev summit (WWDC’22). Many new features include Playtime, Lunar Calendar, Metropolitan, and Astronomy. There will also be an AFib (atrial fibrillation) history. AFib is an arrhythmia caused by irregular and rapid heartbeat of the heart’s atrial chambers. Apple Watch Series 8 will include ECG, a body temperature sensor, and an atrial fibrillation monitoring feature. The Series 8 will monitor heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, and blood pressure metrics.

Summary and Expectation

It seems that Series 8 will be superior to Series 7. It will have a fresh aesthetic to showcase and a few new tricks to perform, making it another best-selling smartwatch from Apple. However, this does make the Apple Watch Series 7 obsolete, but it will continue to be a cost-effective alternative. It is presumed that the Apple Watch Series 8 will cost $399, the same as the Series 7. There is a possible price increase, but it is unlikely.

Written by Janet Grace Ortigas

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Blake Patterson‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of HS You‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License