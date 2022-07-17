Biden Administration’s New Strategy to Handle BA.5 Coronavirus Subvariant

Don't like to read?

The Biden administration formulated a plan to handle the contagious BA.5 coronavirus subvariant, including a vaccine strategy. The government warned that the cases would increase in the coming weeks. Hospitalizations for coronavirus have increased since April, although they remain beneath earlier peaks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 34.1% of Americans aged five and up have received their first immunization booster. However, according to the CDC, 67% of Americans are fully vaccinated. Vaccination rates vary significantly by state, with New England and the West Coast being well below 50%.

Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants make up 80% of COVID-19 cases in the United States, with BA.5 accounting for most patients. Based on early indicators, the rising potential for BA.5 to cause more issues is expected in the coming weeks. Potential increase of BA.5 is hazardous among unvaccinated and those who are losing their immunity from vaccines.

In March, Biden disseminated the National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan to minimize the consequences of the virus. Then, this past winter, they made tools accessible and convenient to the American public.

The Biden Administration will work with local and state governments, pharmacies, physicians, community health centers, employers, long-term care facilities, and community- and faith-based organizations to boost the number of booster shots, particularly in those aged 50 and older and other vulnerable groups, including long-term care facility personnel and residents.

As BA.5 has increased in prevalence, Americans must stay current on their COVID-19 vaccines to maintain the highest level of protection. The science is precise that if people do not get booster shots, they may be at risk for hospitalization or death.

According to CDC, up-to-date immunizations save 3.5 more lives than unvaccinated people.42% less chance of death among 50 and older individuals. For free and easy accessibility, 90,000 vaccine locations are available nationwide.

The American public is urged to get a booster shot every five years, starting at age five. Individuals in the 50-plus or immunocompromised categories should have a second shot at least four months after their first.

Biden administration health officials will encourage citizens to have their vaccination and booster shots and provide free test kits and masks.

Written by Janet Grace Ortigas

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

The Guardian: Biden administration announces new strategy to tackle Covid subvariant; by Adam Gabbatt

White House: Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Outlines Strategy to Manage BA.5

Bloomberg: US Considering Expanding Second Boosters to All Adults

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Matt Bargar‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Province of British Columbia‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License