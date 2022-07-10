Boris Johnson Is England’s Donald Trump but His Party Refused to Worship Him

Don't like to read?

Lies, egomania, incompetence, and criminal violations, are the commonalities between Trump, and England’s version of the most unfit leader in the world, Boris Johnson.

The big difference between Trump and Johnson is not about the two old failures who talked a big game but did nothing. The important difference is all about their political parties.

England’s Conservative Party had enough of the antics and bullshit of Boris Johnson. He disgraced the office of the Prime Minister, and his own party wanted him out.

Before the breakfast shows on television were over, there were 53 resignations, including four Cabinet ministers in just two days. Many of the letters included brutal assessments of Johnson’s tenure and critiques of his honesty. Some pleaded with him to go.

Johnson stepped down from his duties but will remain the figurative Prime Minister until Parliament finds a suitable replacement. That could be almost anyone with average intelligence.

This is the difference between a respected country and the United States of America in the 21st century. Although Trump is a confirmed white supremacist, and a sexual predator, who was impeached twice for breaking his oath of office and violating the Constitution, failed to lead our country when a deadly health emergency threatened our country, and planned, organized, and executed a coup attempt, his party continues to support the worst president in America’s history by far.

Several words come to mind which are lacking within every right-wing politician: integrity, self-esteem, love of country, dignity, and intelligence. Doing the right thing, the “golden rule,” was left out of their education.

Trump is not in prison, awaiting trial, as he would be in any nation which was ethical, and believed in the rule of law. He is making speeches that make no sense and is now beginning to reveal his mental incompetence.

On Friday, Trump was in Las Vegas to support his favorite candidates for my state’s governor, and a seat in the United States Senate. If you can make sense of his speech, let me know. It appears to be a mix of his last 20 ramblings, a repeat of his big lie, and personal attacks.

“We have to stop fighting with each other and unify. That was happening during the greatest period, I believe, in our country’s history in many ways. Just before COVID came in from China – and that’s where it came from, Wuhan. It came from Wuhan. It can happen again. We were more unified just before that. Everybody was happy.”

What the…?

On election day, 2024, President Biden will be 82 and Trump a very old 78. I personally do not believe that either of them will be on the ballot, and if they are, the turnout could be disappointing. The average age of all Americans is 38.2 years of age. The excitement will not be there. I will be 78 in 2024, and I would find it very difficult to vote for an octogenarian.

Between 2017 and 2021, Trump proved once and for all that America needs younger leaders with a forward-thinking agenda. And we definitely need more women. Old, white men have failed the majority of Americans for most of the last 246 years.

If only our government was more like England’s parliament, which cares for its country more than its political parties.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

Featured and Top Image by Shealah Craiughead Courtesy of Trump White House Archive’s Flickr Page – Public Domain License

Inset Image by Annika Haas for EU2017EE Estonian Presidency Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License