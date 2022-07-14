COVID-19 Reinfections May Increase Health Problems 

Don't like to read?

Five million health records of individuals treated at the Veterans Affairs Health System revealed that those with two or more COVID-19 infections are at higher risk of health problems like heart disease, fatigue, lung problems, diabetes, kidney problems, digestive issues, and neuro anxiety.

The Health Problems Risks of Getting the Second or Third COVID-19 Infection

According to a new study, COVID-19 reinfections can bring new health problems and risks of hospitalization, death, and medical problems, even among fully vaccinated individuals. Preliminary data showed that hospitalization and death are associated with each new COVID-19 infection.

The results came as COVID-19 subvariant Omicron’s BA.5 cases became dominant in Europe and the United States, causing high hospitalization rates. Last week 54% of BA.5 were recorded nationwide.

Third-Leading Cause of Health Problems and Death Since 2020

According to the 2020 and 2021 JAMA Internal Medicine death certificates analysis, COVID-19 accounted for one-eighth of all United States deaths and became the third most common cause of death. Of the 250,000 medical records of people who tested positive for COVID-19 once, about 38,000 had two or more infections. There are over 5.3 million undocumented COVID-19 cases. Among the recorded 36,000 people with two COVID-19 infections, 2,200 had caught the infection the third time, and 246 had been infected four times.

New Omicron Subvariant BA.5 Is Now A Major US COVID-19 Case

According to CDC data released Tuesday, most U.S. COVID-19 cases are omicron subvariants known as BA.5. The subvariant has risen in popularity, causing anxiety about a new outbreak. The study says reinfections are usually among people with existing health problem risks because of their underlying health or age. The reinfection is not random, and it could have health-related links.

COVID-19 Reinfections May Increase New Health Problems

People might be done with the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean it is done.

People’s propensity to vacation increases health problems and the risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission. Some people went to a restaurant and, 72 hours later, tested positive. For high-risk individuals, it is recommended that they wear an N95 mask in public places.

Many don’t want to hear it, but the reality is that there is a resurgence of COVID-19 infection increasing people’s health problems, and vaccine failures are evident. Repeatedly catching COVID-19 may increase the individual’s chance of lasting health problems. Over 5.6 people with two or more COVID-19 infections will have twice the risk of hospitalization and death from the disease.

Written by Janet Grace Ortigas

Sources:

CNN: Covid-19 reinfections may increase the likelihood of new health problems; by Brenda Goodman

MOR: COVID-19 reinfections may increase the likelihood of new health problems

KHN: BA.5 Now Dominates The US; Covid Reinfections Raise Risk Of Other Illness

Featured and Top Image by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden Courtesy of U.S. Pacific Fleet‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of John Loo‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License