Democrats and Americans Need a Strong Forceful Woman to Lead Our Nation

Don't like to read?

Democrats and America Need a Strong, Arrogant, Forceful Leader, a Young, Loud, Patriotic Bitch to Lead our Nation

In 2016 Hillary Clinton made one serious mistake. She feared attacks on her if she criticized Donald Trump or acted in a strong and aggressive manner. She was afraid of being called a “bitch.”

In recent years, “bitch” has become a compliment, relating to women who are no longer willing to accept domination from misogynistic men. I believe we need the toughest “All-American Bitch” in the nation to save our country and put the current sanctimonious and incompetent fake Republicans back under their rocks. Our country needs a fighter, a brilliant and strong woman, to lead our nation forward into the 21st century and end the regressive policies of the once Grand Old Party. Mostly old, white men were given an opportunity for the last 233 years and, for the most part, failed miserably. America survived 46 presidents, and less than the number of fingers, on one hand, can be labeled as “great.”

I am ashamed of every man and woman who sits on the right side of the aisle, but the worst and most extreme are the fake Republicans wasting our country’s time in the House.

One hundred and ninety-four “Republicans” in the House believe that women should lose their right to safe and effective birth control medications and devices. A vote to protect a woman’s right to contraception was passed 228-195. Only 18 Republicans voted for America’s women. This is the most blatant display of sexism I have ever experienced in my lifetime, and I am 76 years old. Who in the hell are these buffoons?

There is no doubt that Republicans escalated their war on women in 1981 when President Ronald Reagan adopted the Christian Religious Right as America’s one true religion, a direct and obvious violation of the first sentence of the First Amendment. However, this attack on our nation’s women, more than 165 million strong, is another effort to move our country back into the dark days of the mid-twentieth century.

Many issues, which should not be issued, exist because fake Republicans in Washington bow to the demands of fake-religious zealots. One-half of our government is opposed to the Bill of Rights, with the exception of the Second Amendment. 545 men and women control the lives of 331 million. Approximately one-half of them support the end of our democratic society. Only a very strong and forceful leader can change the backward direction of our nation.

What is most upsetting is that these charlatans hide behind a religion that means nothing to them other than political advantage. They use phrases like “Judeo-Christian, Conservative Values” but refuse to explain to the American people what that term entails.

First, someone needs to tell these pretenders that America was not founded on religious beliefs. Our founding fathers opposed the inclusion of any religion in the establishment of our secular government.

Let me explain to those of you who are not aware of the fallacious claims by religious leaders and their brainwashed followers. The Christian religion was founded on the teachings of the man who, for most, is believed to be the Son of God. This is the New Testament of the Bible. I am not religious, but the instructions from Jesus Christ are pure and concerned with all mankind and their search for spirituality. Most importantly, they do not include judgment, anger, or hatred for anyone who fails to agree with His teachings.

The Old Testament is often dark and based on legend, not historical fact. Fake Christians use the Old Testament to justify their personal beliefs, which are often opposed to the instructions of Christ.

To defeat these liars and pretenders, our nation is in need of a great leader. President Obama was a good leader. President Biden is a good leader. Hillary Clinton might have been a great leader, but thanks to a rigged election, we will never know.

Without another great leader, I see no way that America will survive this century. The number of failed and incompetent presidents far outnumber the good.

Change is mostly a positive action, allowing a nation’s people to move forward. Great change is needed today. I believe a strong woman is necessary to save the dream. America needs a new perspective and a new direction in the 21st century.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

Daily KOS: Here’s a wake-up call for the country: 195 House Republicans want to end right to birth control; by Joan McCarter

Daily KOS: The GOP talks about Judeo/Christian, conservative values. But they never say what they are

Featured and Inset Image Courtesy of Sharon Mollerus’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Top Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License