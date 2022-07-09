Get Over It The Supreme Court Justices ‘The Six Bad Actors’ Brought This Upon Themselves

Don't like to read?

The facts: In 1973 a distinguished and qualified Supreme Court protected the right of women to control the future of their own productive system, and their mental health. Multiple courts across America have upheld abortion cases based on Roe v Wade for nearly five decades. Though completely unqualified, Moscow Mitch McConnell, in collusion with the Federalist Society, stacked the Court with three new justices whose only required qualification was a willingness to overturn the 49-year-old decision.

All six Republicans on the Court voted to remove another personal right guaranteed by the Constitution, until it was rewritten on June 24, 2022. Although 60 percent of all Americans believe that Roe v Wade should have remained the rule of law, these six people voided the wishes and beliefs of millions of women and men for the sole purpose of serving the demands of the Christian Religious Right.

Protests began long before the decision was officially announced. Women and men stood in front of the homes of the six pretenders in Maryland and Virginia. These unfit five men and one woman had the arrogance and audacity to complain about American citizens exercising their first amendment rights, reminiscent of June 1, 2020, when Trump used our military to disband a group of protesters in front of the White House to march to a church for a photo-op.

This is not going to end, and if these fake justices failed to understand this fact, they are even less intelligent than I once believed.

Pardon me if I enjoy this story, but when a man who was accused of being a sexual predator, and admitted that he loves beer more than anything else in his life, accepted a lifetime appointment to the Court with the intent of removing his personal rights of tens of millions of American women, he must accept anything resulting from that self-serving and destructive decision.

On Wednesday, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of “The Six Bad Actors,” was having dinner at a popular D.C. eatery, “Morton’s Steakhouse.” A group of protesters stood in front of the establishment and began verbal attacks against the very unpopular justice, asking the manager to evict Kavanaugh from the premises. Eventually, Kavanaugh left the restaurant through the back door.

That could have been the end of a humorous anecdote, but a spokesman for the manager made a costly mistake. He defended Kavanaugh.

“Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant,” Morton’s spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Politico.

They could have remained quiet about the incident, but their egos apparently wouldn’t allow it. The next evening, Morton’s reservation list was filled with fake reservations, and this is expected to continue.

I researched Morton’s and the average price of a steak is about $65.00. This, plus appetizers, dessert, wine, etc. makes the average bill around $200.00 per person. These protesters are hitting them where it hurts, in their wallets.

History proves that the American people only unite when there is a crisis. This is a Constitutional crisis of enormous proportions and offers the possibility of dozens of more violations of human rights. The very basis for the existence of the Bill of Rights is under attack. This is a direct assault on the future of democracy in America.

The four darkest days in American history are December 7, 1941, September 11, 2001, January 6, 2021, and June 24, 2022.

Written by James Turnage

