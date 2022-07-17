If a Woman Becomes Pregnant in Idaho She May Have Signed Own Death Certificate

Don't like to read?

Lewiston, Idaho, is the place of my birth. However, five years later, in 1951, my family moved to Los Angeles, where all the jobs were post-WWII. I remain grateful for this decision. I have never been proud to be a “Famous Potato,” but I am proud to have grown up in a forward-thinking area of our country.

This week I found another reason to be ashamed of my home state. For years Idaho has been known as the center of the “skinhead” movement in America. Fascism is popular in Idaho. Therefore, it is no surprise that the Republican Party, in what was already a shameful part of America, took advantage of a decision by “The Six Bad Actors” on the Court to overturn a woman’s right to care for her own physical and mental health. If you know anything about the backward pinheads who have potatoes for brains in Idaho and claim to be Republicans, they took the issue of abortion to an extreme which is truly a crime against humanity.

Republican members of the state legislature banned ALL abortions. I capitalized “all” because that is exactly what these old white men did.

Most red states saved a single choice for women in their states. If the life of a pregnant woman is in danger, she is allowed to have a legal abortion. Not in Idaho.

If this situation occurs in Idaho, the woman, and therefore her unborn child, must simply die. No exceptions. In a state whose only claim to fame is “potatoes,” if a woman becomes pregnant, she may have chosen to end her own life.

Puritans are the reason for most of the backward thinking in America. Right-wing politicians would prefer that the United States regressed to the early 1700s when Puritanical law declared that women were possession of men when all Black men and women were slaves. A time when no other religion but Christianity was allowed in the New World. Native Americans were considered heathens. However, the new immigrants did give the gift of smallpox and other diseases they brought with them.

For more than 40 years, Democrats and most Americans allowed right-wing pretenders to control our nation’s future. Liberals have not had a strong and forceful leader since FDR in the 1930s and 1940s. Right-wing extremists are liars, losers, and sexists and join Trump in his plans to end democracy and place a fascist regime in power over our nation.

To save America, we need a vicious and unrelenting leader who will do anything to save her country. Less than a handful of the old, white men who led our country for 233 years fought for all Americans. We need a brilliant and courageous leader who will refuse to accept the bullshit offered by Moscow Mitch McConnell and other traitors like Ted Cruz, Paul Rand, Marco Rubio, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kevin McCarthy, Lauren Boebert, Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz, Josh Hawlings, Ron Johnson, Steve Scalise and the others who have abandoned the people of our country to serve their Fuhrer.

The best defense is a great offense.

We need someone who will fight to preserve the Constitution and protect the rights of all Americans, including Blacks, Hispanics, and Muslims. Jews, the LGBTQ community, and all women. “Until we are all free, no one is free.”

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

Daily KOS: Women of Idaho – The men want you dead

Human Rights Campaign: Idaho House Passes Discriminatory Bill to Criminalize Gender Affirming Care for Transgender Youth; by Elizabeth Bibi

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Jimmy Emerson, DMV’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Joe Green’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License