Let’s Call Them What They Are, “The Six Bad Actors,” Directed by Moscow Mitch McConnell

Don’t let Moscow Mitch McConnell lie to you again. It was he who was eager to place Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court. Trump knew nothing about any of them. However, Moscow Mitch did.

Working with the Federalist Society he found three unqualified candidates who shared one belief. They sought to overturn Roe v Wade and several other previous decisions, each for their own advantage. They care nothing about their country or the American people.

Both the Federalist Society and Moscow Mitch knew they already had three incompetent and prejudiced members on the Court, John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, and Samuel Alito, and with the three appointed by Trump, they would compose the “Six Bad Actors” who would move our nation backward into a white-dominated nation and restore life in America to the bad old days of the mid-20th century.

The war has escalated, and it is at its apex. Right now, it’s the Six Bad Actors vs. 331 million Americans. Little by little, they are tearing our nation apart under the direction of the Federalist Society in collusion with Moscow Mitch. If you have any thoughts about this being a conspiracy theory, do your homework. The Federalist Society and Moscow Mitch have been in the control of the super-rich for at least three decades. Their agenda has become the agenda of all men and women who call themselves “Republicans” in the 21st century, although there is no comparison between the Party of Lincoln and today’s self-serving right-wing extremists.

With control of the senate, thanks to fake Democrats Joe Manchin, and Kyrsten Sinema, and the overwhelming control of the politicized Supreme Court, right-wing extremists are morphing into fascists and destroying democracy little by little every day.

Today this fake Supreme Court, which in reality is a tool for the oil, gas, and coal industries, made a decision that will hurry climate change. By encouraging the mining and use of coal, methane gas is infiltrating our already polluted atmosphere under attack from the use of fossil fuels. This trapped methane will increase temperatures more quickly and to even higher levels. This is what happens when politicians are placed in control of a nation, and in this case the world’s future.

In 1970 President Richard Nixon, a Republican, signed a bill creating the Environmental Protection Agency. In 1981, Ronald Reagan became the first Republican to restrict the strength of the EPA, protecting the profits of corporations including big oil and the dangerous and destructive mining of coal.

Several right-wing politicians relied on coal-mining states to win elections, including Trump, Moscow Mitch McConnell, and Joe Manchin. However, when elected, they protect the owners of the mines and ignore the needs and safety of the miners themselves.

This makes me ask a logical question: how much money has been placed in the bank accounts of the “Six Bad Actors” who just put another nail into the coffin of planet earth?

There is a war happening right now, and the people are losing. We are allowing just 545 men and women to destroy the future of our nation, and the welfare of not only the 331 million citizens of the United States but also the entire world’s population.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

