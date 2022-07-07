Look at a Few ‘Has Beens’ and Ask Why Anyone Would Listen to Them in 2022

Don't like to read?

His name is Bill O’Reilly. He was the Fox superstar in 1996 until he was forced to resign in 2017. His show, “The O’Reilly Factor” was an opportunity for O’Reilly to express his own biased opinions and to sell his books, which he claimed were based on his adventures as a legitimate journalist. He claimed to be an experienced interviewer, but his singular tactic was to talk over his “guests” if he disagreed with them and belittle their opinions.

By 2015, it was well known that his journalistic heroics and his books were mostly fiction. In 2017, after multiple allegations of sexual harassment and suggestions of sexual assault, he was forced to resign.

Today O’Reilly is attempting to be relevant once again. However, his credibility is non-existent, and any truthful writer and legitimate news service find no use for his baseless claims and allegations in 2022.

On July 5th, he went on a racist rant after a lone gunman murdered at least seven, and injured more than three dozen men, women, and children as they were watching a July 4th parade in Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago.

Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker made the following statement:

There are no words for the kind of evil that turns a community celebration into a tragedy,” Pritzker said. “As we mourn together, the State of Illinois will provide every available resource to Highland Park and surrounding communities in the days and weeks ahead as the community works to recover from this horrific tragedy.

Instead of recognizing the fact that white, domestic terrorism is the greatest danger to the American people in the 21st century, he twisted this story into a very racist attack on “minority gangs,” blaming them for the slaughter of innocents committed by a lone, white young man who was perched on a rooftop and used a high-powered rifle.

O’Reilly proved once again that he and his former employer, Fox News, are composed of nothing but racists and bigots.

One of Fox’s latest fake journalists refused to be left behind in the story of racism, bigotry, and sexism. Tucker Carlson blamed everyone and anyone other than disgruntled white supremacists for the growing number of mass shootings in America. Over the Holiday weekend, there were 11 mass shootings reported across America, but according to Carlson none of these were related to white supremacy or the ease of purchasing weapons of mass destruction in America. This was his rambling rant attacking everyone and everything with the exception of those responsible.

CARLSON: “Would you sell a gun to that guy? Does he seem like a nutcase—of course, he does. So why didn’t anyone raise an alarm? Well?

Maybe because he didn’t stand out. Maybe because there are a lot of young men in America who suddenly look and act a lot like this guy. It’s not an attack, it’s just true. Like [Highland Park shooting suspect Robert] Crimo, they inhabit a solitary fantasy world of social media, porn, and video games.

They’re high on government-endorsed weed. ‘Smoke some more, it’s good for you.’ They’re numbed by the endless psychotropic drugs that are handed out in every school in the country by crackpots posing as counselors.

And of course, they’re angry. They know that their lives will not be better than their parents’; they’ll be worse. That’s all but guaranteed. They know that. They’re not that stupid.

And yet the authorities in their lives, mostly women, never [stop] lecturing them about their so-called privilege. ‘You’re male; you’re privileged.’ Imagine that. Try to imagine an unhealthier, unhappier life than that. So a lot of young men in America are going nuts. Are you surprised?” [End]

Another baseless attack on innocents with the intent of misdirecting the truth. Carlson is a caricature of a failed wannabe journalist who is irrelevant to the facts of life in America in 2022 or is simply fabricating an alternet reality for his own benefit.

If we’re speaking of irrelevant and desperate white men who have become obsolete in the 21st century, we must include your former president, and the worst man in the world, Donald John Trump.

The hearings conducted by the House select committee investigating the failed coup on January 6, 2021, continue to expose numerous crimes against the United States of America and confirm hundreds of lies offered by right-wing politicians, trying to find any shred of truth which would protect and defend their fascist and traitorous leader.

These hearings confirm that Trump never was a “leader,” and is not only incompetent, but he also has no interest in the future of the United States of America. He is no longer a member of the Republican Party and has no relevance in the former Grand Old Party or its position in America’s future.

There is a long list of failures on the right, and the House committee has exposed an alarming number of our nation’s enemies employed in the federal government. Only the American voter can change the backward direction of America today. Your vote will count, and only you can save our nation’s future, steering it in the right direction.

By James Turnage, Novelist

