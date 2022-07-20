Man Kills Two Including an 18-Month-Old Near Glacier Park Montana

Don't like to read?

Just before 9 p.m. Sunday evening, Derick Madden drove his car into a group that included members of the Siau family. After his car ran into a tree, he exited the vehicle carrying a shotgun. He shot and killed the father, David Siau. As others fled, he fired his weapon at Christy Siau, the mother of three, seriously wounding her. She was carrying her 18-month-old daughter, McKenzie, who died at the scene. Christy survived and is in recovery.

The baby’s aunt, Christina Siau, was apparently Madden’s next target, but he was out of ammunition. He attacked her with a knife, stabbing her at least once. Christina fought back, managed to access her gun, and shot and killed Madden.

According to the authorities, Madden had mental health issues. It was also reported that at some time, he and Christina, the woman who killed him, had been romantically involved.

This is considered an isolated incident.

This very sad story appears to have been preventable: the signs were there. Unfortunately, it will not be remembered because, as of July 5, 2022, there have been 314 mass shootings reported in America this year.

These are the stories no one should have to write. Gun violence is preventable, there is no argument about this fact. If our government, law enforcement, and the judicial system would simply do the right thing, most of this national tragedy could cease by the end of the week. However, in a nation whose government constantly places the profits of large companies, like gun manufacturers, before the safety of its people, this situation will only become worse.

Violent crime is on the rise in America. I read several stories that some law enforcement officers are reluctant to engage in gunfire with possibly well-armed perpetrators.

Maybe you don’t think that mass shootings are a serious problem. How about another statistic. More than 40,000 Americans die from the use of a gun each year. After suicides, the majority of those murdered are women and children, victims of someone they knew intimately.

Some red states are encouraging gun violence. They are removing the requirement for a permit to carry a loaded, concealed weapon. Our nation will soon look like the old west, still considered the most dangerous environment in our history. Everyone will be carrying loaded weapons.

Our government is not only the most corrupt in the world but also the most ignorant. It fails to learn from past mistakes. It also ignores the changes made in Australia and New Zealand, two forward-thinking nations which took action and solved their gun problems. They believe that their nation’s people are more important than the demands of the gun nuts.

America is not a country, it’s a business. I know you’ve heard this from me before because it is the truth. Uncontrolled capitalism has produced a plutocracy. No decisions are made in Washington, which include input from the American people. Seven percent of our nation’s millionaires and billionaires control every action taken in Congress and the Supreme Court. They own you and me, and there’s not a damn thing we can do about it as long as those who call themselves “Republicans” control anything in Washington.

Vote, this is your only weapon against the tyranny which exists in Congress today.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

Insider: The US has had at least 314 mass shootings so far in 2022. Here’s the full list. By Shayanne Gal, Madison Hall, and Taylor Ardrey

Daily Beast: Man Drives Into Family, Shoots Dad and Toddler With Shotgun Before Being Killed by Baby’s Aunt; by Dan Ladden-Hall and Justin Rohrlich

Syracuse.com: Montana park murders: Man drove into CNY family and came out shooting. Baby’s aunt killed attacker; by Elizabeth Doran

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Ken Hawkins’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Renee Silverman’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License