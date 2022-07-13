No Person or Nation Can Stand Still They Must Move Forward or Fall Backward

Don't like to read?

I repeat myself, but it is a fact that in studies over the last 20 years, the United States of America has been ranked between 13th and 15th of all developed nations in quality of life. It may be me, but it seems that of all the statistics attached to nations, this is undoubtedly the most important. It is the responsibility of the government to care for its citizen’s safety and security and offer them an opportunity to better their lives and the lives of their families.

Politicians love to brag about the fact that America is the richest nation in the world. The problem is that this is only important if you are a member of approximately seven percent of all Americans. These are the billionaires and millionaires who control our plutocracy.

Between 2009 and 2017, when the Obama administration made efforts to move America forward and improve the lives of every citizen, I was hopeful. Advances in race relations, women’s rights, the rights of the LGBTQ community, healthcare for all, and moving away from engaging in unwinnable wars were positive steps that would allow our country to join the rest of developed nations and move forward into the 21st century. However, on November 8, 2016, change came to America, and not in a good way.

When I woke up on Nov. 9, 2016, I became aware that I had not suffered through a horrible nightmare, it was a reality that the least qualified candidate in America’s history, a confirmed sexual predator and white supremacist, won the Electoral College and was our 45th president. In the days that followed, we learned that the election was rigged with the help of Vladimir Putin, James Comey, and the mainstream television media, but that was of no consequence. The United States of America would be ruled by a non-American.

His actions throughout four long years of pretending to be your president, but doing nothing, were destructive, dividing our nation, adding trillions to the national debt, and using his position to live the life of a legitimate billionaire. He will be known as the worst president in history who failed to accomplish one positive thing for our nation’s people.

We learned that after the failed coup attempt, members of Trump’s cabinet begged Vice-President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment. The homophobic coward refused to do the right thing, and Trump continues to divide our nation and create baseless conspiracy theories.

President Biden’s agenda is designed to move our nation’s people forward. However, Moscow Mitch McConnell, fake Democrats, Kyrsten Sinema, Joe Manchin, and the obstructive “party of no” are preventing his success. They have no interest in the people of America, they want to win elections at any cost.

Four years of a Trump failed presidency moved our nation back into the dark days of the mid-twentieth century. He destroyed many advancements by his predecessors over the last 60 years. To recover from this will require many years, possibly decades.

To save America, we must all support President Biden’s agenda, which focuses on improving the lives of all Americans and moving our nation bravely forward into the 21st century. Shun the Trump-worshiping Regressive Party and take control of your country: it belongs to the people.

