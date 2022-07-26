Plutocrats Are the Secret Society in Control of America’s Future

Don't like to read?

The Koch brothers created and funded the TEA Party. Billionaire Robert Mercer saved Trump’s 2016 campaign and is responsible for Trump’s victory in the Electoral College. Several Russian oligarchs have been associated with Moscow Mitch McConnell’s campaign funding. Lobbies, including the NRA, would not exist without the financial support of our nation’s 724 billionaires. America has become a plutocracy; billionaires and millionaires are in complete control of our federal government and the political leaders in red states.

Income inequality is never discussed by our government or the mainstream media. If the gap continues to widen, our entire economy will eventually come to a halt. Approximately seven percent of our nation’s people continue to benefit from the devasting pandemic and have created “greedflation.” Improving healthcare has been forgotten.

The cost of higher education has reached a level making it unaffordable for most Americans. Also forgotten is solving immigration reform. Racism is growing thanks to the inclusion of white supremacy/Neo-Nazi groups in our government. Republicans voted against protections for the voting rights of all Americans, which would have reduced the suppression of voting rights for millions. These issues and more have been ignored because plutocrats don’t care about them.

Texas is trying to take Florida’s place as the most screwed-up state in the Union. Two billionaires are spending some of their fortunes in an effort to help Governor Greg Abbott recreate Texas, making it the most unlivable state in America.

Under attack in the Lone Star State are women, the LGBTQ community, and people of color. If you are in one of these groups, I hate to tell you, but things are only getting worse.

Not only is the Texas legislature the most racist and bigoted in America, its “dirty deeds” are funded by billionaires Tim Dunn and Farris Wilks. This state allows unlimited donations to state candidates. These two oil-rich billionaires have donated nearly 30 million dollars between them to Republican candidates, and these men and women are aware that if they refuse to follow the instructions of Dunn and Wilks, the money will stop.

In Washington, lobbyists representing billionaires buy the votes of members of the House and the Senate. How is this legal? These men and women represent the interests of millionaires and billionaires, not the needs of the vast majority of our nation’s people. What is literally happening on Capitol Hill is that billionaires are buying the votes of millionaires. Where do we fit in the picture? The honest answer is ‘nowhere.’

Now for the ultimate truth. If the wealthiest men and women among us paid their fair share in taxes, there would be plenty of money to fund bills that would improve the lives of the majority. However, our lawmakers are not likely to bite the hands of those who made them rich. America is a business, not a country.

Remember this when you vote in November. Whoever you choose will soon be a millionaire if they are not already. The rich take care of their own. After winning elections, most of them forget you exist.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

Our World: Opinion: The World Has Reached Peak Plutocracy; by Soren Ambrose

Daily KOS: Texas Republican politics ‘is a Russian-style oligarchy, pure and simple,’ by Laura Clawson

Featured and Top Image by Sander Sammy Courtesy of Unsplash – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Sharon McCutcheon Courtesy of Unsplash – Creative Commons License