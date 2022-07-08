Real Republicans Fight Against Trump’s Dark and Destructive Plans for US [Video]

Don't like to read?

It has taken seven years, and a lot of admitting that they were wrong, but slowly, little by little, real Republicans are abandoning the worst, illegitimate president in history. The reasons could be many. Trump was impeached twice, Trump’s lack of leadership is responsible for tens of thousands of deaths related to COVID-19, or just maybe it was his effort to overthrow the government of the United States on January 6, 2021, or simply his long list of lies and Constitutional violations, but enough literally became enough.

Nothing demonstrates this change more completely than what is happening in the Pennsylvania gubernatorial contest. Ten long-term and proud Republicans are abandoning their party’s choice for governor and supporting Democratic candidate, Josh Shapiro.

The battle lines have been drawn. Shapiro was expected to challenge state senator Doug Mastriano, but Republicans appear to be scrambling to find an alternative. Trump’s support is waning, and many Republicans are fearful that his endorsement could be the “albatross” that ends their careers as professional politicians. The orange buffoon is quickly becoming the symbol of the Republican Party’s past failures. With a diminishing base, all men and women continuing to run under the Republican banner are desperate for every vote, and a government, post-Trump, is extremely complicated. Once again, the former Grand Old Party is facing an implosion.

Mr. Shapiro plans to reveal his endorsement next Wednesday. These are the names of his supporters. The list includes two former U.S. representatives, Charlie Dent and Jim Greenwood; former state House Speaker Denny O’Brien; former Lt. Gov. and longtime state Sen. Robert Jubelirer; and former state Supreme Court Justice Sandra Schultz Newman.

Defecting the camp of a Democrat is not only an endorsement of Mr. Shapiro but also an effort to reveal the fact that Mastriano is a “fringe” candidate, not a real Republican. It is becoming increasingly apparent that real Republicans are angry and no longer willing to play the game created by Trump and his American Fascist Party which at first was a theory, and is now a reality with the single goal of destroying America’s system of government.

I believe that political parties are generally a detriment to democracy. Democracy depends upon honest deliberation and eventual compromise. This situation no longer exists in Washington today. In reality, this can lead to a positive change in the way Americans vote. Voters may eventually ignore party alliance, and vote for the best candidate, not someone hiding behind the banner of a single party.

However, our system of governance, designed by the men attending the 1787 Constitutional Convention, will only continue if we have at least two effective and dedicated parties in Washington. They are intended to have positions on issues that are different, and on occasion diametrically opposed. However, this is a perfect example of why the Senate of the United States of America was once praised as the “greatest deliberative body in the free world.”

The Electoral College is the only reason our nation is divided by “red and blue states.” In the 21st century, a far larger percentage of voters describe themselves as Independents. Both parties are losing their base, and this is a good thing. However, without two groups of intelligent and caring men and women focused on finding solutions to our nation’s many serious problems, America cannot function as it was formed in 1789.

Trump destroyed what was left of the Party of Lincoln. If it is not rebuilt under the leadership of men who love their country and are serious about the future growth of their nation, the dream of our founding fathers will become just that; a dream which will never become a reality.

America is both complex and simple. Designed as a nation of free thinkers with a variety of ideas originating from multiple nations and cultures, opinions on every issue require an open and honest exchange of those ideas, and a willingness to listen. It is simple because every American wants the same things promised in the Declaration of Independence, “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” The guarantee of personal freedoms remains critical to the future of the United States of America and the endurance of the Constitution.

To guarantee the continued existence of the promises and intentions of our founding fathers, an open and honest discussion of ideas and opinions are mandatory. The return of a principled and patriotic Republican Party is critical to our nation’s future.

Written by James Turnage, Novelist

