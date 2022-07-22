Seriously, America Nearly Died on January 6, 2021

Don't like to read?

I read but do not understand why millions of Americans are not taking the investigation of the failed coup on Jan. 6, 2021, seriously. This was undoubtedly the darkest day in America’s history. A sitting president committed treason as he attempted to remain in power by overthrowing his own government. He ordered members of Neo-Nazi organizations, his most loyal supporters, to halt the certification of the Electoral College vote by any means. As my wife and I watched our television for three hours, I wondered if I was watching the end of America.

A recent report reveals a part of this story forgotten by right-wing politicians and their supporters.

As the violence escalated on January 6, it was apparent that at least one group of insurrectionists was searching for Nancy Pelosi and another for Mike Pence. It has been confirmed that they intended to murder the Vice-President and the Speaker of the House.

We now learned that the secret service agents charged with protecting Pence feared for their lives and called their families to say goodbye.

On September 11, 2001, Al Qaeda, led by Osama bin Laden, a member of the Saudi Royal Family, attempted to destroy the symbol of our wealth, the leaders of our military, and the Leader of the Free World. On January 6, 2021, treasonous American citizens attempted to destroy our Democratic government while they were engaged in the process of confirming our 2020 election, our most important right. Although they don’t compare, was one worse than the other?

After Trump ordered the attack on the Capitol Building, he went back inside the White House and watched television coverage for three hours. Imagine any other “president” in history doing nothing for three hours as our government was under attack. I cannot.

Harry Truman would have dispatched every member of our military in close proximity to Washington. Eisenhower would have done the same.

Teddy Roosevelt would have led military forces himself and shot any member of the mob who refused to stand down. Trump once again confirmed that he is a coward who will never do the right thing for anyone else or his country.

Adam Kinzinger, one of only two Republicans on the House select committee investigating the insurrection, had harsh words for his colleagues, former Republicans who deserted and joined the “Trump Fascist Party,” also called “MAGA Republicans:”

And Republicans, in particular, let me talk to you. You deserve far better than somebody that’s going to stand in front of you, knowingly lie to you so they can steal your money from you, and tell you lies so that you believe it, and then they laugh behind your back. Trust me, they are laughing that they can manipulate you so easily; so you can get mad at people like myself and Liz Cheney for telling you the truth, but the people you should be mad at are those that are lying to you and completely disgracing you and your family. And that’s what we have to, as Americans, say if our parties aren’t going to represent us, we have to do something different, dang it. It’s up to us to take our party back.

Jan. 6, 2021, was very nearly the end of America. With no help from the military, Capitol Police were forced to defend the Constitution of the United States alone. Recent polls reveal that the majority of our military support Trump and his fascist plans for our nation’s future.

Remember on Nov. 8, 2022, that all but a few true Republicans in Washington are your enemy. Ignore their lies and seek the truth, “The Truth Lives Here.”

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

