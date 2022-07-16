‘Shooters’ Days Are Over and Some Employees Are Pleased

Don't like to read?

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert had a restaurant in Rifle, Colorado, named “Shooters.” (Can there be too many references to guns?) A few months ago, we learned that the establishment was in serious financial difficulty and facing possible charges of tax evasion and misuse of campaign contributions for personal reasons.

The Republican was most proud of the fact that her customers are encouraged to enter her establishment carrying or wearing guns. Last Sunday, gun-toting customers lost a place where they could pretend to be men, and women wished they were men as “Shooters” closed its doors.

Here’s what Boebert had to say about its closing.

“We were like a family,” Boebert told the Glenwood Springs Post Independent. “I would say Shooters, for any employee, was their life. We lived and breathed it every single day. They were a part of this culture and brand that we created in Rifle, and there was a lot of pride with that.”

Apparently, Boebert is a worse businessperson than she is a member of the House, and that’s pretty hard to do.

Former employees had a slightly different view of what it was like to work for the white supremacist woman who loves her guns more than her family.

Five former workers told me that Boebert consistently failed to pay her employees on time. One claimed that, in one instance, Boebert pointed a loaded gun at him.

According to locals, “Shooters” had become somewhat of a tourist attraction for right-wing extremists who thought it was “special” to wear guns openly. I’m sure they were very “special.”

I continue to find it hilarious and a little frightening that white supremacists who are known to attend Neo-Nazi functions are elected. How stupid are the people in a Colorado district which elected Boebert, or a Florida district which voted for Matt Gaetz, an Arizona district which chose Paul Gosar to represent them, although his own family opposed his election, or possibly the worst of all, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was elected by a district in Georgia?

Some voters ask, “why is our government broken?” The answer is simple. When stupid, unqualified men and women who are totally unqualified for any office and are proud to be racists, bigots, homophobes, and sexists are allowed to wear the title of “Representative” or “Senator,” nothing can be accomplished, they don’t know how, and don’t care. They spend all their time spreading anger and hatred and inciting violence against real Americans who love their country. I blame the voters of their districts.

Abigail Weinberg, who wrote one of the articles reporting the closing of “Shooters,” went to the restaurant and reported that “it kinda sucked.”

I find it interesting that Boebert shares a similarity to her idol, Donald Trump. He, too, failed at everything in his life unless aided by outside sources.

American voters must be smarter. Our government will never work if those we elect are completely incompetent and have no interest in the people of their states or our country. Those who care only about themselves and their un-American plans for our nation must not become one of the 545 men and women in Washington who rule over us today, and that’s the problem in a nutshell.

Although they are elected to serve the people, after winning elections, it’s all about them: screw the. citizens of the United States of America.

If men and women like Boebert continue to harm our nation and fail our people, it’s time to rebuild our government from the inside out. Out with the old, in with the new.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

