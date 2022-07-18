The End of America Is ‘Nearer Than You Think’

Don't like to read?

First, allow me to say that I never believed our nation could have a worse president than George W. Bush. He ignored warnings about an attack on America. After 9/11, he pretended that he was a hero and not a major failure. After he ordered an invasion of Afghanistan to find and capture or kill the architect of the cowardly attacks on our nation, Osama bin Laden,” and failed, he left our troops there for the next 20 years.

Then, after lying to Congress, the United Nations, and the people of our country about weapons of mass destruction, he invaded Iraq. Both wars were unwinnable and cost thousands of American, Afghani, and Iraqi lives, as well as trillions of dollars of taxpayer money. His failed economic policy nearly resulted in another great depression. This ended up to be nothing compared to your 45th illegitimate president.

How shocked I was when the least qualified man in the world won the Electoral College in 2016 with outside assistance is indescribable. Even more upsetting is that this failed businessman became a worse president than George W. Bush. Republicans try harder. The next may be our first dictator and end America once and for all.

Today, there is buzz about an even more laughable buffoon considering the announcement that he will seek the Republican nomination in 2024. He is a fake journalist and Fox-paid liar, Tucker Carlson.

This would be a funny story if it weren’t so terrifying. Trump proved the old adage from the 1950s and 1960s that “anybody can grow up and become the President of the United States.” He was a “nobody” but somehow became the illegitimate leader of the free world. This was the biggest mistake in American history.

Now, stop and think about Carlson. This is an ambitious traitor to America who continues to create conspiracy theories and support Russian interests. The idea that he is considering a run for the presidency, making him the second fascist seeking the destruction of America, is too comical even to consider.

This country is in flux, and I am very unsure that it can survive the efforts of those who would end the dream of our Founding Fathers.

The truth is that the many factions involved at the end of the dream are working together and will soon have enough power to overturn elections, void the Constitution, and surrender our entire nation to Vladimir Putin and Mohammad bin Salman. The end is nearer than you think. All the pieces are in place.

The most important cog in the machine, which will end America once and for all, was completed in October of 2020. The confirmation to the SCOTUS of Amy Coney Barrett placed the most powerful branch of our government in the hands of traitors like Moscow-Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump, and other elected officials who owe their very existence to Russian interference in our elections.

Several members of Fox News, and possibly Rupert Murdoch himself, have close ties to Putin and Russian oligarchs. Trump’s campaign financier, Robert Mercer, has multiple relationships with Russian oligarchs. It is becoming more clear with every day that many of the people in Washington who swore to serve our nation are, in reality, loyal to foreign nations.

Piece by piece, “The Six Bad Actors” on the Court are removing our freedoms. It is only a matter of time until America becomes nothing more than a memory.

In 2019, we learned that Moscow Mitch McConnell received multiple large campaign contributions from Russian oligarchs. It makes us wonder if anyone is loyal to the United States of America.

If you think I am making all of this up, look at the connections and what is actually happening today in our nation’s capital. The very fact that one entire political party is attempting to cover up the failed coup on January 6, 2021, proves that no one can be trusted. The last bastion of democracy in America, the Supreme Court of the United States, is now under the control of outside forces.

I know you think that I watch too much television. However, the pieces to this puzzle are all there. Now that our nation is a plutocracy, democracy will end and end very soon. Seven percent of our nation’s people control our country, and they are supported by both law enforcement and our military. Pervasive racism is a much larger problem than our government wants you to believe.

I’m not sure that the 2022 and 2024 elections can save our nation. They can be rigged, as was in the 2016 disaster. 2020 was not enough. A revolution that involves ending the reign of terror in Washington by removing all incumbent politicians would only be the beginning. Our government is the most corrupt in the world and will soon have complete control over the future of what will become the “Fascist States of America.”

Every right-wing politician and every millionaire and billionaire’s possession is undeniably a copy of “Mein Kampf.”

One of the only three great presidents in our nation’s history offered the prophecy which is coming to fruition today.

“At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reaches us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction is our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time or die by suicide;” Abraham Lincoln.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

Newsweek: Bill O’Reilly ‘Speechless’ At Suggestion of Tucker Carlson For President; by Brendan Cole

The Guardian: ‘He could be a good president’: is Tucker Carlson the next Donald Trump? By David Smith

Reuters: Fact check: False quote attributed to Abraham Lincoln is distortion of an 1838 speech

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Tayeb Mexahdia’s Pixabay Page – Creative Commons License

First Inset Image by US National Archives Courtesy of Picryl – Public Domain License

Second Inset Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Third Inset Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License