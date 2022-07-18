The Greatest Crime Against the American People by Its Own Government

Don't like to read?

It was the day that changed the future of America and, eventually, the world. In October of 2016, there was a meeting in the Oval Office. The Director of the Department of Homeland Security and the Director of the National Intelligence Agency asked for a meeting with President Obama, Vice-President Joe Biden, the Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, and House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi. The subject was Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The exact record of the meeting has never been released, another use of the excuse, “for national security reasons.” However, information released from White House insiders gave the American people insight into the conversation months after the election.

The security agency chiefs confirmed that Russian agents at the highest level were making serious efforts to interfere in the 2016 election in support of a Donald Trump presidency.

Although the terms were never released, Moscow Mitch McConnell threatened repercussions if American voters were informed of this situation prior to the election. Once again, hiding the truth from the American people caused irrevocable harm to our nation.

This fact would have increased voter turnout and guaranteed the election of Hillary Clinton. This is an irrefutable fact. By not doing so, Russia’s efforts contributed to Trump illegitimately winning the Electoral College.

I will never forgive President Obama for not standing up for the American people and refusing to tell the truth. This is our country, and we have a right to know everything which takes place in Washington which affects our lives and the lives of our families.

This dark day in American history altered our nation’s future and that of the world. Everything and every situation which exists today is the result of our government’s failure to do the right thing and tell the truth.

Our nation is divided, and ending that situation appears impossible. Our economy continues to struggle because Trump failed to lead our nation in the fight against a coming pandemic in a timely fashion. More than a million lives have been lost, and this could have been prevented. Millions of Americans no longer trust our election process because the biggest liar in history refuses to admit the truth.

The 2020 election was the fairest and most secure in history, although there were reports of additional efforts by Vladimir Putin to interfere in the election. The failed coup of January 6, 2021, would never have happened. Most importantly, the Supreme Court would not have become the most corrupt branch of our government. Three of The Bad Actors, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Bryant, would never have been nominated. The Court would have more progressives than regressive. Roe v Wade would not have been overturned.

The October 2016 meeting produced the biggest crime against the American people committed by our own government.

No one in Washington can be trusted today. They rule over us and refuse to serve the American people as designed by our Founding Fathers.

Finally, let’s put this in perspective. Hiding the truth from the people is nothing less than lying to 331 million people. This was included in Hitler’s playbook in 1930s Germany. It is an act of pure fascism and voided the most important right of the American people, our right to vote.

America means nothing today, and our government has become the worst in the world. This all began on a single day in October 2016.

My advice is “trust no one in power.”

Op-ed by James Turnage

