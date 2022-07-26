Troublesome Times in Trumpland

Don't like to read?

One thing Donald Trump has taken for granted is the support of the right-wing propaganda machine, Fox News. However, the owner of the fake news network, billionaire Rupert Murdoch, recently announced that he was abandoning Trump. Today we learned that Trump and his puppets on “Fox and Friends” are in a “snit.”

Trump cares about Trump — nothing else. Poll numbers are not always indicative of how voters react when actually going to the polls, but Trump doesn’t know much about America’s politics or anything else. So, when Fox and Friends offered a new USA Today poll showing a split in the support for Trump and the man who is considered his current challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, he was livid.

They reported that younger Republicans easily favor Trump, but in several other demographics, DeSantis has a lead over your former president. This fact prompted Trump to attack his friends in “Trumpland.”

“@foxandfriends just really botched my poll numbers, no doubt on purpose,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, the social network platforming he started after leaving office. “That show has been terrible — gone to the ‘dark side.’ They quickly quote the big Turning Point Poll victory of almost 60 points over the number two Republican, and then hammer me with outliers.”

Trump continues his belief that he controls everyone on the right side of the aisle. He may feel some of his hold over his supporters slipping away, but his mental illness of malignant narcissism will not allow him to face the truth. The truth remains his greatest enemy.

His endorsement of several unqualified candidates whose only qualification is their support for the orange buffoon has been booed at recent rallies. On one occasion, he actually asked, “but you still like me, don’t you?”

Former Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, is now on the board of directors of the Fox corporation and reneged on his deep devotion to Trump when he was a member of the House. Another 180 turn in the failed politician’s career.

Although Trump demanded Fox’s support for his disproven claim of “massive voter fraud” in 2020, management has refused his demands. When he was impeached for a second time, Ryan supported the courage of South Carolina Representative Tom Rice and his decision to place Trump on trial once again.

“There were a lot of people who wanted to vote like Tom but who just didn’t have the guts to do it,” the ex-congressman said at the time, according to the Myrtle Beach Sun News. “There are a lot of people who say they’re going to vote their conscience, they’re going to vote for the Constitution, they’re going to vote for their convictions but when it gets hard to do that they don’t do it.”

I join millions of others who are disappointed that few on the right have the “cojones” to do the right thing. It has become general knowledge among ‘politicos’ that at least half of today’s Republicans in name only despise Trump and everything he stands for and against but lack the courage to support their oaths of office and place America first.

If this is not a confirmation of how incompetent right-wing politicians are in the 21st century, I will never find a better example.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

