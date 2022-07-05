Trump Is Completely Irrelevant, Now We Can All Enjoy a Good Laugh at His Expense

Don't like to read?

Although Trump has always been a true buffoon, a cartoon character, it was hard to laugh at him while he was causing irreparable harm to our nation and the world between January 20, 2017, and January 20, 2021. Now the entire world can enjoy a hardy guffaw at his expense, and it has. He has become totally irrelevant.

Last week Trump spoke at the United Nations. It didn’t take long for leaders of nations around the world to begin to chuckle, and some laughed out loud. His speech was, as usual, all about him with nothing new and nothing of substance.

It took a very short period of time for Twitter to go wild and the television networks to have a little fun with your illegitimate former president. Some used an old clip of Trump saying, “They are laughing at us,” in reference to the Obama administration during the 2016 campaign.

The malignant narcissist, incapable of accepting legitimate criticism, made the following ludicrous statement at a press conference. But first, he brought out an old lie about the minimal crowd attending his inauguration, a falsehood referred to as an “alternative fact” by his number one paid liar, Kellyanne Conway.

“I made a speech. I looked out. The field was — it looked like a million, a million and a half people.”

Then he attempted to spin the truth about his stand-up comedy routine at the United Nations.

So two days after the UN appearance when Trump was asked about “LaughterGate” at a press conference, he punched back. And no one was surprised at his response: “The fake news said people laughed at President Trump. They didn’t laugh at me. People had a good time with me. We were doing it together. We had a good time. They respect what I’ve done.”

The fact is, the majority of the laughter took place as he was attempting to list his non-existent accomplishments over four years.

Today, the 4th of July, Trump dared to make another speech. No one knows why he bothers. Everything coming out of his mouth is in reference to “the big lie,” and how he received more votes than any other sitting president. The problem is that President Biden received eight million more than your former president. The fact is, everything is always about him, never about his supporters or the future of our nation.

Trump continues to ramble on about anything he can think of, and with limited intellect, not one new idea has landed inside his little brain for the last seven years.

The House select committee hearings about the failed coup on January 6 are devastating for the egomaniac. He had to mention the damage reported by Liz Cheney, (Rep-Wy), calling her names and complaining that she believes he will be indicted for nothing less than sedition.

[Trump began by assailing the Republican vice-chair of the Committee as “despicable human being Liz Cheney.” As usual, he is incapable of factually rebutting anything that she has said, so he resorts to childish name-calling.

He complained that “HER Fake Unselect Committee may recommend CRIMINAL CHARGES against” him. If he really believes the Committee is “fake,” then why is he so worried about the charges?]

Trump has yet to announce his candidacy for the 2024 election. I continue to believe that he is seriously looking for a face-saving excuse for not running. His greatest fear is losing another election: his head might just explode.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

CNN: The world’s leaders may regret laughing at Donald Trump

Daily Kos: Trump Drops an Utterly Unhinged Harangue to Celebrate Himself on the 4th of July

