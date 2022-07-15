Was Secret Service Complicit in the January 6 Coup Attempt?

Don't like to read?

Every time I sit down to write an expose of our government, I learn that another segment of those who make their living on Capitol Hill offered their loyalty to Donald Trump and abandoned their oaths of office, promising to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” The latest defectors to our democracy appear to be the secret service, once believed a unit of our security service to be beyond reproach. Can anyone in our government, anyone in power, be trusted in the 21st century.

The inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) notified lawmakers that the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) had deleted text messages from Jan. 5, 2021, and on the day of the Capitol riot itself after they had been formally requested by investigators.

What did they know about Trump’s participation in the attack on our democracy? More importantly, why would they hide the truth from the American people. If our president is a traitor, it seems to me that they have an obligation to expose him or her and report to the Justice Department. Our country must be priority number one.

When questioned by Homeland Security, this was the bullshit explanation from the secret service.

The texts were “erased as part of a device-replacement program,” according to a copy of the letter obtained by The Hill and first reported by The Intercept. If you believe this, I’ve got a bridge for sale.

DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari wasn’t buying their story either because he had the facts about those texts on January 5 and 6, which turned out to be the darkest day in American history.

“The USSS erased those text messages after OIG requested records of electronic communications from the USSS, as part of our evaluation of events at the Capitol on January 6,” Cuffari continued.

As the investigation into January 6 continues, the American people are learning about the extent of involvement among the men and women who call themselves “Republicans.”

Rolling Stone obtained multiple documents confirming previous allegations that the leaders of the January 6 insurrection were in constant contact with Trump, members of his administration, and Republican members of the House and Senate the week prior to the failed coup attempt.

Today’s Republican Party in name only attempted to hide who they were for decades until they had a leader who openly professed his disdain for America and the American people. Over four years, we learned that every member of the former Grand Old Party is racist, bigoted, exists by lying constantly, and supports the end of democracy and the establishment of a fascist regime with Trump as their Fuhrer.

Right-wing politicians are tired of losing elections. Only once in the last 30 years has a Republican Presidential candidate won the popular vote: George W. Bush in his 2004 reelection bid. With fascism in place, there would be no free and fair elections.

It has become far more obvious that our government no longer works for the people. We have only a single weapon, but it’s powerful: your vote. If we remove all incumbents from office, we will send a powerful message to our self-serving politicians. We don’t need them, they need us.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Novelist

