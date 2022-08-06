Are You Above the Law? Here Are Some Americans Who Are

Don't like to read?

I’m sure you believe that if you stole money from a bank, you broke the law. The same is true if you had sex with an underage girl or boy, lied to Congress, were caught in possession of an illegal drug, organized a gang to overthrow the government, or colluded with a foreign nation to weaken your country, you committed a crime.

If you were guilty of manslaughter because you failed to save the lives of others you knew were in danger, you could be prosecuted. If you hid illegal actions committed by your uncle, who was a government official, you might face charges of obstruction of justice. There are dozens of other crimes, if committed, for which you would be punished. You are not above the law.

However, I could give you the names of dozens, if not hundreds, of men and women in America who are above the law and will never be punished for their crimes. The following are some examples of criminals who remain free to live lives of luxury in America.

I begin with the Great Recession of 2008. Wall Street Bankers knew they were ‘skirting’ the law and tossing aside their ethics when they made unsecured home loans which resulted in the housing crisis, forced foreclosures, and nearly placed our nation in a depression. Not one of these wealthy men and women was punished. Above the Law.

While an assistant coach for the men’s wrestling team at Ohio State University, Jim Jordan was fully aware that the team’s doctor was sexually assaulting the young men on the team. He ‘looked the other way.’

Matt Gaetz, Representing Florida’s first district, has been accused of transporting underage women across state lines for sex. Neither one of these wealthy and powerful perverts has been charged. Above the Law.

To protect themselves from being removed from office, and being punished for their crimes, many of our current politicians in all three branches of government lie to the American people. Above the Law.

In the late 1980s, the president and vice-president of the United States lied about their involvement in the Iran-Contra affair. They were never prosecuted. Above the Law.

In 1998, the President of the United States had oral sex in the Oval Office, violating the ethics clause. No charges. Above the Law.

In 2003, another president lied to Congress, the American people, and the United Nations about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, sending our military into another unwinnable war. War crimes and lying to Congress? Above the Law.

Over four years, another Republican president was impeached twice. Once for attempting to bribe a foreign leader to assist in his reelection. A second time for obstruction of justice when he organized, planned, and executed a failed coup as the certification of the Electoral College vote was in process in the Capitol Building.

He was acquitted both times without a fair trial. He also failed to perform his duty when a health emergency approached our nation and was personally responsible for tens of thousands of deaths. No charges. Above the Law.

Multiple “Trump MAGA Republicans” are complicit with their president in the insurrection, and they remain free to vote in Congress. None have been charged. Above the Law.

If it appears that there is a pattern here, you are correct. The rich and/or powerful in America are above the law. You and I are not.

The “two Americas” not only continue to exist, but the situation also has escalated. I originally learned that this was a proven separation between Blacks and whites in America. Now, with income inequality being a growing problem, disadvantaged, low-income, and impoverished Americans can be included with men and women of color. We share the same level of injustice.

The fact that our government refuses to follow the meaning of the Constitution and serve all Americans and instead rules over us must end. This is not the America that raised me in the 1950s and 1960s. This is the America of Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, and Donald John Trump.

