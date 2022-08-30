Bullied Throughout His Life, Lindsey Graham Is Threatening America

Don't like to read?

Obviously Bullied Throughout His Pitiful Life, Lindsey Graham Is Threatening America

For me, a ‘wuss’ is someone who has become a hypocrite, refusing to do the right thing in servitude to another. Lindsey Graham is a wuss. Most likely bullied all of his life, he has aligned himself with the ultimate bully and coward, Donald John Trump.

Graham was not stupid until he deserted the GOP and became a ‘MAGA’ Republican; he is now, or maybe just pretending. Either way, he has ignored the fact that Trump is America’s biggest criminal. His last two crimes as your illegitimate president were felonies punishable by death.

First, he attempted to overthrow his own government on January 6th. On January 20, he stole a large number of documents from the White House, many of them classified. He should be facing two counts of treason which are punishable by life imprisonment or execution. He followed others in American history who paid for their crimes with their lives, including the Rosenbergs in 1953. They, too, were guilty of stealing nuclear secrets.

“Wussy Little Lindsey” is now threatening our entire nation.

“And I’ll say this, if there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle … there will be riots in the street.”

The difference here is astronomical. Hillary was exonerated, and Trump is obviously guilty. He attempted to hide some of the more sensitive documents in the pages of magazines. Mar-a-Lago has apparently become a safe house for Russian agents suspected of crimes against America.

I admit it; I take this personally. I believe in laws. I know that some are poorly written, like the second amendment, and some are simply ridiculous, like the laws punishing Americans for using marijuana. However, without laws and their strict enforcement, our government is becoming all-powerful, and democracy is under attack. It is a fact that Trump, our current congressmen, and two-thirds of the Supreme Court have placed themselves above the law.

Laws are created to serve the people, not to punish them. When the majority of our nation’s citizens support or reject proposed or current laws, our government must listen and respond accordingly. If they choose to support special interests and, in turn, their personal ambitions, they reject democracy and embrace fascism.

Graham changed his position on a Trump presidency and his willingness to do the right thing after the death of his close friend, John McCain, on August 25, 2018.

Prior to the 2016 election, an election rigged in Trump’s favor by Russians, James Comey, and the mainstream media, he had many negative things to say about Trump. Here’s just a couple of them:

“You know how you make America great again? Tell Donald Trump to go to hell.”

One more: “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it.” He was not wrong.

In 2018 Graham surrendered his dignity, principles, and credibility when he became a hypocrite and began bowing to his Fuhrer’s demands and covering for his lies. America watched as a little, insignificant coward decided to surrender his one-respected position in the senate to the worst president in American history.

As for his threats about riots, if Trump is legally prosecuted for his serious crimes, millions of other loyal Americans and I say, “bring it on.” Counter protests will nullify any illegal and immoral demonstrations by Trump supporters. Peaceful protests are supported by the Constitution — violent riots are not.

By James Turnage

Featured and Top Image by Joyce N. Boghosian Courtesy of Trump White House Archived’s Flickr Page – Public Domain License

Inset Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License