Either the Law Applies Equally to Everyone or It Applies to No One

Fake Republicans across the nation are expressing their belief that they are above the law. Instead of supporting Attorney General Merrick Garland and the DOJ for doing what Donald Trump’s DOJ failed to do for eight years, these hypocritical politicians are defending the Washington Mafia’s “Don,” Donald John Trump, for additional crimes against the United States of America.

The steps leading up to the search of Trump’s residence at his millionaires-only resort were carefully investigated prior to the search warrant’s execution. It began when a Trump attorney lied to the DOJ, claiming that Trump had returned all classified documents to the White House. Those in charge of those documents were confident that many remained missing. Just another lie from America’s biggest con man.

Trump lied his way through four long years of a fake presidency. The perceived rage from the right is fake. Most of these incompetent and anti-American men and women have law degrees and understand the rule of law. However, maybe they are all like Trump, and their daddy’s bought their degrees.

Let’s take a look at reality. President Barack Obama was the only president in modern history never to have been accused of a scandal. Trump was under investigation for his many crimes from day one. If the slightest accusation of impropriety had been made against President Obama, every Republican in America would have been screaming, “lock him up.” Trump committed everything from treason to violating the emoluments clause, and he remains a free, old, obese man.

“I’ve seen enough,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement. “The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization.” What about “The Six Bad Actors” on the Supreme Court? No court has ever displayed such bias.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre stressed on Tuesday that President Joe Biden had no knowledge of the search before it happened.

“The president was not briefed, was not aware of it. No one at the White House was given a heads up,” Jean-Pierre told reporters, adding that Biden believes that Justice Department investigations should be “free from political influence.”

Trump was notified in June that efforts were being made to obtain a search warrant for volumes of White House documents.

Lauren Boebert, a right-wing pretend congresswoman, compared the FBI search to the conduct of the secret Nazi police. “This is Gestapo c**p,” she said in a video she shared on social media, calling the raid “totally unAmerican.”

“The department of injustice needs to be cleaned out if they are going to start pretending we’re some sort of banana republic,” she said.

This is from a fake Republican so extreme she attends Neo-Nazi meetings. She is a member of the Trump Gestapo.

It wasn’t only the far-right wing of the party that denounced the raid. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a top House Republican, called it a “dark day in American history.”

“The political weaponisation of the FBI and Department of Justice is an actual threat to democracy,” she said.

She, like her fellow fake Republicans, is ignoring the fact that Trump was a threat to our country’s democracy from Jan. 20, 2017, until Jan. 20, 2021. Not one day passed without an attempt to replace our democratically elected government with a fascist regime.

So, get off it, MAGA Republicans. You care nothing about the Constitution and the rule of law. You care about power and privilege; nothing else. Not one of you is worthy of our votes.

By James Turnage, Novelist

