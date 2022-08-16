Is It Fair to Call This a ‘Win’ for Trump?

Don't like to read?

Trump is the world’s biggest loser. His 76 years are a tale of failure after failure, a man who needed outside assistance repeatedly. He was sent away to military boarding school at the age of thirteen. His Daddy kept him from serving in Vietnam by purchasing multiple deferments. Trump’s own words and actions question the validity of his degree from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton College of Business. Did Daddy buy his degree as well?

The world watched for four years as Trump proved that he was the worst president in America’s history. He accomplished nothing for 331 million people while boasting about the accomplishments of his predecessor, claiming them as his own. He spent most of his days golfing, holding hate rallies, partying at Mar-a-Lago, and watching Fox News.

When his country needed him most to lead them in the fight to save lives from the COVID-19 pandemic, he proved he was not a leader. He continued to claim that “it will just go away.” More than one million Americans lost their lives from the deadly coronavirus.

In a fit of rage, after losing again in the 2020 election, the malignant narcissist planned, organized, and executed an attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021.

There are few true Republicans remaining in Washington. Most have become members of the Trump MAGA Republican Party. Two of those who remain loyal to the principles of the once Grand Old Party are a Representative from Wyoming, Liz Cheney, and Alaska Senator, Lisa Murkowski. They have shown the courage to do the right thing for their country and for their own self-respect.

Both of these women are facing primaries today, August 16, 2022, and both are expected to lose. The ignorant voters of Alaska and Wyoming continue to believe Trump’s lies, refusing to recognize the greatest criminal in the history of the United States of America.

Some incompetent journalists call today’s probable losses for Cheney and Murkowski “wins for Donald Trump.” They should call them what they would be, losses for democracy and the future of America.

What are the reasons for these courageous women losing their seats in congress? Both women voted to impeach Trump after the January 6 insurrection. In addition, Liz Cheney became one of only two Republicans to do the right thing and join the House Select Committee investigating the treasonous actions by Trump and his Neo-Nazi supporters after it was clear that Trump was beaten badly by Joe Biden in November 2020.

Courage is the most important of all the virtues because, without courage, you can’t practice any other virtue consistently. You can practice any virtue erratically, but nothing consistently without courage. ~ Maya Angelou

Maya Angelou’s quote says it all. Most of the men and women who call themselves “Republicans” today lack the principles, morals, and courage to claim that they are members of the party of Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, or Dwight Eisenhower.

I am hoping for a miracle today. I hope the people of Alaska and Wyoming place their country first and shun the greatest traitor in America’s history. If he has a smile on his face at the end of the day, this is another stain on the Constitution and lessens my faith in the future of our nation.

By James Turnage, Novelist

