Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett: Two of Hundreds Unqualified Republicans

If you believe you can name ten qualified Republicans who care about your future in Washington, you are delusional. For more than forty years, and exacerbated by the invasion of the TEA Party, Republican voters have elected the worst possible candidates available. I can only assume this is the result of voting for anyone with an “R” next to his name on the ballot, not based on their qualifications or principles and morals.

This situation has become far worse since the illegitimate election of Donald Trump and has now reached a level of lunacy. The very fact that “Dr. Oz” and Herschel Walker won their Republican primaries in Pennsylvania and Georgia is unforgivable. They have no experience and no understanding of how government works at any level, like the old, orange man who endorsed them.

Add to these problems with partisan politics today’s Supreme Court. Six of the nine are right-wing extremists. Three of these six were nominated by a man who fails to understand the purpose of the Court.

On June 24, 2022, one of the darkest days in American history, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett revealed the only reason they were chosen by Moscow Mitch McConnell and the Federalist Society; they promised to overturn a woman’s right to care for her own reproductive health and the mental problems which that situation creates. It is called Roe v Wade.

Brett Kavanaugh shares a similarity to Clarence Thomas besides a lack of credibility. He was accused of sexual assault by Doctor Christine Blasey Ford, as was Thomas by Anita Hill. The FBI admitted that they failed to vet Kavanaugh comprehensively, and he probably should not have been confirmed.

Everyone knew that Amy Coney Barrett was a religious extremist. She belongs to a branch of the Catholic Church called themselves “People of Praise.” She believes that all abortions are against God’s law and that women must be subservient to men.

Dorothy Ranaghan, an original member of The People of Praise, said in a leaked video that their early teachings allegedly declared men the “head” and that women must be completely obedient to their husbands, The Guardian reported. The teachings caused women to arrive at the meeting in tears, Ranaghan said.

Like Kavanaugh, Barrett should never have been considered for a seat on the Court. Her belief in religious extremism was a red flag, and her name should have been removed from consideration.

Organized religion is a danger to democracy. The fact that right-wing politicians obey the demands of Evangelicals and other extremist sects is a clear violation of the First Amendment rights of at least one-half of all Americans. Including any religion in the process of governing violates the rights of about 70 million Americans who reject all organized religion.

If our government is broken beyond repair, which it is, the Supreme Court has become unnecessary and a detriment to the Constitutional rights of most Americans. Prejudice and bias have no place on the Court, whose only purpose is to decide if laws and policies made by individuals and states comply with the Law of the Land.

America is a fractured country, soon to become shattered into pieces. When members of your own government deny the very reason for the existence of the United States of America, the dream has died.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Featured and Top Image by Shealah Craighead Courtesy of Trump White House Archived’s Flickr Page – Public Domain License

Inset Image by Tia Dufour Courtesy of Trump White House Archived’s Flickr Page – Public Domain License