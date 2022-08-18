Quality of 2022 Candidates Concerns Moscow Mitch McConnell

Don't like to read?

The absolute truth: for the last five-and-one-half years, Republican politicians have done nothing but spend every waking minute attempting to defend the worst man in the world, Donald John Trump. Why were they elected? They are completely useless. They lie, create conspiracy theories, and seek the destruction of everything which worked before they invaded Washington.

The once Grand Old Party began to implode with the invasion of the party created by and for billionaires in 2010, calling itself the “Taxed Enough Already Party,” better known as the TEA Party. It took its last breath on January 20, 2017, when Trump was sworn into office.

The current group, calling themselves ‘Republicans,’ is composed of the dumbest and most incompetent men and women in history. I offer you the junior Republican senator from Florida, Rick Scott.

Scott predicts a win for Republicans in the House and Senate in November. He may or may not be right, but it is of no concern for President Biden. Scott wants to destroy one of the more positive bills passed in the last 40+ years, the Inflation Reduction Act. He is too stupid that the law forbids any changes in that bill until 2025.

However, his primary attack is related to a small section of the law that will add new jobs to the IRS. These jobs will be focused on the investigation of the super wealthy to ensure they pay their fair share of taxes.

“These new positions at the IRS will not offer you the long-term job stability you may expect from a position with the federal government,” Scott wrote in a letter that he posted on LinkedIn.

He was given to our nation by the people of Florida. What more can I say?

On Tuesday, Liz Cheney lost her primary battle in Wyoming, as expected. Wyoming is Trump’s kind of state. Most of the state’s people are not Americans; they are white supremacists. Showing class and respect for the office, she did what no other Republican has done in years, called her opponent to congratulate her, and conceded. However, Harriet Hageman claims that Ms. Cheney never called her. Hageman lied, like the man who endorsed her does every time he moves his lips. Unfortunately for the Republican liar, Ms. Cheney recorded the call and played it for the press. This is a real “gotcha” moment.

If these two fools fail to convince you that the right side of the aisle is filled with morons, listen to their true leader, Moscow Mitch McConnell.

On Thursday, Moscow Mitch offered his concern that the House may move into Republican control in November, but the Senate is a toss-up. He blames this fact on ‘the lack of quality candidates running for office under the Republican flag.

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate,” McConnell said in Kentucky, per NBC News’s Frank Thorp V. “Senate races are just different, they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome.”

Take a look at two of the Republican senatorial candidates endorsed by Trump. Neither is qualified for any office at any level.

“Dr. Oz” is a failed television celebrity. He is running for the Senate in Pennsylvania. He won the GOP primary by just 951 votes. He has been caught hiding facts about his past and lying to cover up his failures. He will not have a single ‘crossover’ vote, and will need 100 percent of the Republican vote to win in November.

Then there’s the biggest joke in election history. Herschel Walker is a former NFL player who appears to have taken one too many hits to the head. He has been endorsed by Trump as a candidate for the United States Senate in Georgia. Walker has been caught in multiple lies, including his claim of paying child support completely and on time. When he speaks, there is so much gibberish you need a translator to understand him. I hate to criticize the people of Georgia, but he won his primary against five other “Republicans.” Even a man or woman with average intelligence would have rejected Walker.

Looking at every “Republican” in Washington, there is no question that past Republicans who were respected for their love of country and dedication to the people who elected them are “rolling over in their graves.” Names like Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson, Chuck Grassley, Josh Hawley, Susan Collins, and many others on the right are an embarrassment to every qualified senator who came before them.

The Republican Party is only a memory. Nearly every man or woman who claims to be a Republican has become a member of “Trump’s MAGA Republican Party.”

If you care about your future and the lives of those you love, you will not vote for a single “Republican” in November or in 2024.

By James Turnage, Novelist

