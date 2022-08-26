Trump Never Was ‘Mr. President:’ He Is Not an American

Don't like to read?

Donald Trump only had two “accomplishments” in four years, and neither was a “hole in one.” He acted the complete opposite of any woman or man who was allowed to wear the title of President of the United States of America.

First, he divided our nation to a level that will not be repaired in my lifetime. For the first time in my lifetime, there is no ‘gray area’ when discussing a president. Every voter is either a Trump supporter or a Trump hater. When the name “Donald Trump” is entered into a conversation, an angry argument begins, and the parties involved will never be ‘friends’ again. Yes, it’s that serious.

His second success is clear to everyone who pays attention to what is happening in Washington. The Republican Party had already chosen a direction that would end its existence forever. Trump was the impetus that caused its implosion once and for all.

What is left of the former Grand Old Party is a splintered group of old, white men and women who agree on nothing, and therefore they have done nothing for the last 13+ years.

Less than a dozen men and women can legitimately be called Republicans in 2022. Most are now members of the same party with two different names, both with the same meaning: The Trump MAGA Party and the American Fascist Party.

In January of 2017, Republican Party leadership, Moscow Mitch McConnell, and ‘Lyin’ Paul Ryan, and their hypocritical minions bowed to Trump’s every demand as he began to destroy democracy in the form of the first, fourth, sixth, and 14th Amendments to the Constitution.

I have no respect for Moscow Mitch. He is not interested in doing his best for the people of Kentucky or our nation; he is interested in power and his party’s control of our nation’s government. He will say and do anything to protect himself, even if it involves actions of treason and a display of hypocrisy never seen before. His ‘flip-flopping’ on Trump is now under attack from his own party. Most of these fake Republicans are loyal to Trump, not to the United States of America. But neither is McConnell.

The following is a statement from Trump, agreed with by his MAGA Republicans, and confirms without reservation that the Republican Party is dead and buried in 2022. Trump is the leader of every man or woman who calls themselves a Republican in the 21st century, who are, in fact, opposed to the country of our Founding Fathers.

“The Democrats have Mitch McConnell and his lovely wife, Elaine ‘Coco’ Chao, over a barrel. He and she will never be prosecuted, as per the latest paragraphs of this story, as long as he continues to give the Radical Left the Trillions and Trillions of Dollars that they constantly DEMAND. He was afraid to use the ‘Debt Ceiling Card’ in order to stop the most expensive waste of money in our Country’s history from being spent on the Green New Deal, which would only cause one thing, a Depression.

These expenditures are something our Country can never recover from. Mitch McConnell is not an Opposition Leader; he is a pawn for the Democrats to get whatever they want. He is afraid of them and will not do what has to be done. A new Republican leader should be picked immediately!”

Remember, this is the same man who added trillions of dollars to the national debt by reducing the tax rates of the super-rich and our largest corporations, who pay less tax than the average taxpayer in 2022. In addition, President Obama’s own “green deal” created millions of good-paying jobs when he was in office. This is the future, and Trump lives in the deep, dark past.

I cannot and will not defend McConnell, but refusing to confirm Trump’s “big lie,” which has been proven false in every court in the land, was the right thing to do. I believe it’s about time that the ‘old man of the senate’ stood up for his country.

By James Turnage, Novelist

