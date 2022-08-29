White Supremacists of Color Seek White Privilege in America

Don't like to read?

It’s an alarming and disappointing fact that a number of Latino and Asian men are joining white supremacist/Neo-Nazi hate groups. They appear to have the attitude of “we want what they have.” To be accepted, they blame their Black brothers and sisters for all the ills in America. They espouse the same hateful words vocalized by pure whites for hundreds of years.

These men are opportunists and not representative of the majority of the Hispanic or Asian population. However, their mere presence in these hate groups offers Neo-Nazi leaders an opportunity to gain credibility among men and women who share their disdain for the Black community.

Last March, it was reported that Enrique Tarrio, the former Afro-Cuban leader of the Proud Boys, was arrested on federal charges surrounding the January 6 insurrection. His arrest was mandatory, but it also added to the fact that white supremacist groups have a position in our political system in the 21st century.

For decades right-wing politicians pretended to represent all Americans. We know the truth in 2022. Their continued support of Donald Trump, the unofficial leader of America’s Neo-Nazis, proves that they are the party of racism and bigotry.

If you know anything about the Hispanic community, you understand why most Latinos reject these groups. America is a land of immigrants. In 2022, most of us are a mixture of several nationalities and even races. We are a diverse nation, and this is what separates us from many other nations around the world. Whether your ancestry is white, Black, Hispanic, Asian, or any other culture, you are proud of your heritage, as you should be. A mixture of cultures and customs has made America the most interesting nation in the world.

However, the temptation to align oneself with pure whites is great. They have controlled our nation’s future and received privileges not granted to others for 246 years.

While it is apparent that the country has become more multiethnic and multiracial, the quest for what Cristina Beltrán calls ‘multiracial whiteness’ will always have an appeal in our community.

Beltrán, an associate professor of social and cultural analysis at NYU, wrote the following after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol:

For voters who see the very act of acknowledging one’s racial identity as itself racist, the politics of multiracial whiteness reinforces their desired approach to colorblind individualism. In the politics of multiracial whiteness, anyone can join the MAGA movement and engage in the wild freedom of unbridled rage and conspiracy theories. Tarrio claims that ‘institutional racism’ no longer exists in America. He claims that Blacks are to blame for their own inequality, and dependence on welfare because they have inadequate leadership. He also blames Democrats who ‘tell them they will always be poor and in need of government assistance.’

Tarrio was asked if he could explain the disproportionate number of black men and women murdered by law enforcement. He said, “Hip-hop culture glorifies that lifestyle… of selling drugs, shooting up.”

Because of that, “Obviously you’re going to have higher crime rates. Obviously you’re going to have more police presence and more confrontations.”

Fact: Police kill black males aged 15 to 34 at nine times the rate of the general population.

Nothing raises more concern about this article than the fact that Trump and his “American Fascist Party” have the ability to unite pure whites with other races under Trump’s immoral and anti-American plan for our country’s future.

It questions both the intelligence of our nation’s people and their loyalty to the principles of the United States of America. Who are we today?

Are millions of men and women willing to destroy what began in 1776 for wealth and power? If hatred continues to replace what was once a feeling of true patriotism when we love each other because we share the human rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution, can America survive?



If this nation of diversity, of people who offer new ideas, and a joint desire to move America forward into the 21st century, abandon their shared kindness, compassion, and acceptance of one another for who we are, the worst among us will create a new nation under the flag of fascism, composed of distrust, jealousy, greed, and avarice. No, thank you.

Finally, something you will never hear from our government, the media, or anyone on television. It is an irrefutable fact that the basic cause for all problems in America has been and will remain racism until it is irradicated from our society.

America helped defeat fascism between 1941 and 1945: Will we be forced to defeat these monsters again?

By James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

MSNBC: Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio serves as a brown face of white supremacy; Opinion by Julio Richard Varela

The Daily Beast: Why Young Men of Color Are Joining White-Supremacist Groups; by Arun Gupta

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Anthony Crider’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Anthony Crider Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License