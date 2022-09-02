A Party Divided Did Not Stand

Don't like to read?

In 2010 an infestation revealed weaknesses in the Republican Party. Billionaires financed and selected candidates who were opposed to the principles of the former Party of Lincoln and created a separate wing of the GOP, calling themselves the TEA Party. Little did we know that they would become the core members of Moscow Mitch McConnell’s “party of no.’

These pretend Republicans refused to include tactics in their limited skill set, which had been successful for 221 years, honest deliberation and compromise. These new “Republicans” refused to talk to their counterparts across the aisle or moderates in their own party. It was their way or the highway. You know some of their names, Marco Rubio, Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, and Mike Lee.

In the House, a number of failed Republican legislators decided that the TEA Party was not as extreme as it should be. The “Freedom Caucus” was created and moved so far to the right Congress became dysfunctional until Democrats regained control in 2018.

In 2015, a failed businessman entered politics, encouraged by his close friend, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. The media called him ‘different,’ refusing to be truthful. What Donald Trump was and is, is an opportunist whose only interest is Donald Trump. He revealed himself as the leader of white supremacy in America, an Islamophobe, a xenophobe, a sexist, and in possession of a mental condition called malignant narcissism, and somehow was able to win the Electoral College.

Throughout the campaign, Trump was criticized by mainstream, moderate Republicans as everything from unfit for office to a danger to the GOP’s existence and a man who had no respect for the Constitution. After the election, most of these fake Republicans became real hypocrites and served their fascist leader.

This was the end of the Republican Party of your fathers and grandfathers. The Party of Lincoln no longer exists and will never return. What remains of the GOP is shattered, and what happened in Washington is now happening in every state in America, and most obviously in “red states.”

There is an enormous amount of “in-fighting” among Republican Party leaders and their candidates. Although some Trump-endorsed candidates have won primaries, for the most part, they are failing. For example, in Alaska, Lisa Murkowski, who voted to impeach Trump, defeated her Trump-backed opponent. Two days ago, Trump supported Sarah Palin, who was seeking the only House seat in Alaska. In a special election, including all candidates, an indigenous woman, Democrat Mary Peltola, was a clear winner.

There is dissension on Capitol Hill. Moscow Mitch has been open about the lack of qualified candidates running for election in the November election. Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla), who is a devoted Trump lackey, and an opponent of Moscow Mitch, chastised the Senate Minority Leader and defended himself and other incompetent right-wing politicians.

“If you want to talk about the need to raise more money to promote our candidates versus the Democrats’ terrible candidates, I agree. If you want to trash-talk our candidates to help the Democrats, pipe down,” Scott wrote. “That’s not what leaders do.”

“Terrible” candidates? Does Scott know that “Dr. Oz” and Herschel Walker are Republican candidates for the United States Senate? A failed television personality and a former NFL player who is completely uninformed about anything other than athletics won their primaries in Pennsylvania and Georgia. This is unbelievable and hilarious at the same time.

Trump and the man his Neo-Nazi supporters were attempting to murder on January 6, 2021, Mike Pence, are diametrically opposed on how to lead the Republican Party in 2022 and 2024. Although Pence kissed Trump’s huge derriere for four years, the bromance has ended.

On Jan. 20, 2017, the Republican Party imploded once and for all. May it R.I.P.

By James Turnage, Novelist

