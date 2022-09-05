Another Free Pass for Trump From a Corrupt Judicial System

Don't like to read?

The issue is singular and clear: “Did Trump steal secret documents from the White House, hide them in various places at his Mar-a-Lago residence, and lie about it?” The answer is ‘yes,’ ‘yes,’ and ‘yes.’

In the early 1950s, Ethel and Julius Rosenberg stole nuclear secrets from the United States and sold them to Russian agents. Trump is guilty of the same basic acts, with plans to sell dozens of classified documents or use them for his advantage in the future. The difference is that the Rosenbergs were sentenced to death in the electric chair, and Trump remains free to continue his division of our nation.

It was announced Monday that a federal judge, appointed by Trump, (which gives us some indication of his qualifications), ordered the investigation to halt until a ‘special master’ reviews the documents. This proves once again that for the rich and powerful, laws do not exist. The Rosenbergs were offered no such consideration, although the prosecutor was the extremely controversial, Roy Cohn, a known former associate of the Trump organization.

For any average citizen, justice would have been swift. You or I would be in federal custody awaiting trial for treason based on the Espionage Act. Once again Trump is getting a free pass for another of his countless crimes against our nation, several of which are punishable by his execution, although his guilt is an undeniable fact.

It appears Trump was completely serious during the 2016 campaign when he told his cult that he could shoot and kill someone in Times Square and casually walk away without any consequences.

In another huge lie, Trump has accused the FBI and the DOJ of an illegal search for political reasons. This is the same FBI that failed to fully vet his nominee for the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, and the same DOJ which censored Robert Mueller’s report until there was nothing left but generalities.

After writing about the man I believe to be the worst man in the world, a serial criminal, and a pathological liar, I will not be happy until he is tried and convicted of at least a single indictment for his serious crimes and rots in a prison for the remainder of his life. I have seen men and women who were guilty of possessing controlled substances receive greater scrutiny and punishment than Trump has or ever will.

Let me ask you, the reader, ‘how does it feel to live in a country where there are no laws for a small group of men and women who continue to commit obvious crimes but have no fear of punishment?’

Trump is guilty of many, many crimes as a civilian. However, while in public office, he committed three of the most serious in our nation’s law books: sedition, treason, and treason again in the form of violating the Espionage Act of 1917. We all saw these crimes on television as they happened or were happening. There is absolutely no defense. Trump is a career criminal.

Our entire legal system is a farce. Both law enforcement and the justice system are biased, prejudiced, and a complete failure. My advice is ‘trust no one in power.’ America is moving down a steep, dark, and perilous path, and no one will save the future of our nation by simply ‘doing the right thing.’

By James Turnage, Novelist

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

The Hill: Judge grants Trump’s request to appoint special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

CNN: Judge grants Trump a special master to review Mar-a-Lago docs

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Jernej Furman‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License