A small amount of black, green, or oolong tea consumption may lessen the incidence of type 2 diabetes and provide a temporary energy boost, according to recent research. According to a study released on Saturday, consuming at least four cups of these teas daily has been associated with a 17% decreased risk of type 2 diabetes over an average of 10 years.

The study will be presented this week at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes Annual Meeting in Stockholm. It has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Previous studies on the connection between drinking tea and the risk of type 2 diabetes have produced mixed results, according to the study’s first author, Xiaying Li, a graduate student at the Chinese University of Science and Technology in Wuhan.

“Our investigation demonstrated that the relationship between tea drinking and type 2 diabetes was dose-dependent. According to Li’s email, clinical effects can only be seen with enough tea consumption. “In light of our findings, I would suggest that the general population increase their daily tea consumption, if appropriate.”

The authors of the abstract initially looked at 5,199 persons who had taken part in the China Health and Nutrition Survey but had no prior history of type 2 diabetes (CHNS). The CHNS is a prospective study that looks at the social problems, health, and economic conditions of people living in nine different Chinese provinces. They were hired in 1997 and kept up with through 2009. Participants gave details about their eating and drinking habits, exercise routines, smoking, and alcohol intake before the start of the study.

Initially, researchers discovered that the risk of developing type 2 diabetes was identical in both tea drinkers and non-drinkers in their study.

In contrast, the more cups of green, oolong, or black tea participants drank on a daily basis, the lower their risk of developing type 2 diabetes was, according to a systematic review of 19 cohort studies involving more than 1 million adults from eight different countries that were conducted by the researchers. Participants’ daily tea consumption was monitored across these investigations.

According to a news release, the authors noted that their study did not conclusively show that drinking tea lowers the chance of developing type 2 diabetes, but it does indicate that it is likely to play a role. Additionally, they acknowledged that they relied on participants’ self-reports of their tea use and couldn’t completely rule out the chance that lifestyle and physiological factors, which weren’t examined, may have had an impact on the outcomes.

Experts who weren’t engaged in the study concurred with the authors’ admission of the limitations of the current research.

According to Naveed Sattar, a professor of metabolic medicine at the University of Glasgow, “it could be that those who drink more tea avoid or less frequently drink more dangerous sugary drinks or similar, or that they have other health practices that lead to lower chances of type 2 diabetes.”

According to Kevin McConway, an emeritus professor of applied statistics at The Open University in the United Kingdom, “the conclusions need to be taken with a very large pinch of salt ” The problem with meta-analysis results is that we lack the necessary details, and the devil is always in the details. Which research was incorporated? What did you think about them? Whose individuals and which nations were studied?

The key takeaway is certain lifestyle decisions are crucial for reducing the incidence of type 2 diabetes, according to a statement from Duane Mellor, a senior teaching fellow, and registered dietitian at Aston University in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Mellor did not take part in the investigation.

