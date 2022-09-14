Calling Yourself a ‘Conservative’ Does Not Mean You Are a Republican

Don't like to read?

Several politicos claim that “the Republican Party has lost its way.” It’s much less complicated than this sounds. The truth is that winning elections is the only goal for most “professional politicians.” One fact is irrefutable, the party which sits on the right side of the aisle today cannot be compared to the party which offered me choices when I was first able to vote in 1967.

My interest in politics began in 1956 when I was ten years old. 18-year-old men and women were not allowed to vote until President Nixon signed Amendment XXVI to the Constitution on July 1, 1971. I was anxious to see the inside of a voting booth, so when the first general election I could participate in, 1968, drew nearer, I was naturally excited.

I knew long before that day came that I would always be an Independent. Now, at age 76, I continue to reject the idea of political parties more adamantly than when I was young. No one should waste their most important right as an American, voting for anyone with the single reason being the “R” or “D” next to their name. Every voter should investigate the candidates and vote for the woman or man whose beliefs are closest to their own. Therefore, you understand why I am sad that the once Grand Old Party no longer exists.

The men and women who call themselves “Republicans” today possess none of the principles and morals of their predecessors. Because of ‘who they are not’ is why I have not voted for a single Republican running for federal office since 2000.

History will show that the change within what has become known as the “conservative” party in Washington began in 1981. Right-wing politicians finally had a popular president. It was clear within just a few months that every man and woman who called themselves “Republicans” surrendered their free thought and bowed to Ronald Reagan’s every wish. This situation remains today and is the primary reason the government of the United States of America is entirely dysfunctional.

However, its implosion, ending the Party of Lincoln once and for all, began in 2010. The Koch brothers and other billionaires bought and paid for a number of candidates, creating the “taxed enough already” party, the TEA Party. They were not Republicans, but they were allowed to run for office under the banner of the once GOP.

They immediately became obstructionists. They were instructed to reject deliberation or compromise, not only with Democrats but even with those within their own party who were more moderate. Extremism became the focus of these men and women who infiltrated the former Republican Party. Remember, it was ‘TEA Party darling,” Ted Cruz, who attempted to shut down the government in his first year in office, 2013.

Instead of the dwindling number of true Republicans joining together and putting an end to the invasion, many deserted their party and became members of the TEA Party. When Trump won the Electoral College in the rigged 2016 election, everyone on the right abandoned what little was left of the Republican Party, and surrendered their integrity and dignity, freely giving their power to Trump, and ending the Republican Party once and for all.

I’m sure that many of you remain confused about why after Trump violated the Constitution nearly every day, resulting in two impeachments, one for obstruction of justice, and a second for attempting to overthrow our government on January 6, 2021, they would continue to support the worst president in history. His failure to lead our nation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic cost the lives of thousands of Americans displaying both a lack of ability and willingness to lead our country. These RINOs continue to support him out of desperation. They need his cult’s support if they want to win elections. Their base has dwindled, and without lies and conspiracy theories they would never win another election. In other words, follow their Fuhrer’s lead.

Finally, many Republicans claim they left their party. The truth is their party left them. One by one these pretenders renounced the beliefs of their predecessors, and their love for the American people and are now more accurately “Trump’s MAGA Republicans,” or the “American Fascist Party,” whichever you choose.

