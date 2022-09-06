Extreme “Dumbing Down” of America

Don't like to read?

One thing I learned during Trump’s reign of terror as he pretended to be your president, is that at least one-half of the American people are far more ignorant than I wanted to believe. Here we are, more than seven years after Trump declared his intention to win the Republican presidential nomination, and millions of Americans continue to listen to the man with the tiny brain. Even more frightening, is they support the most incompetent men and women in our nation, although they are totally unfit for any office. Their only “qualification” is an endorsement by your former illegitimate president.

Things I fail to comprehend include the fact that Trump’s own ‘election czar claims that the 2020 election was the most secure and safe election in history. More than 60 courts, including Trump’s ‘stacked’ Supreme Court, threw out every challenge to our democratic election. I, and millions of other Americans watched as his army of Neo-Nazis followed his orders and attempted to overthrow our government.

We watched and listened as agents of the FBI, its current director appointed by Trump, raided Mar-a-Lago and found dozens of classified documents, which he previously lied about, claiming he had returned them to the White House. Some were hidden in the pages of magazines, and although the FBI found boxes stamped with “classified markings,” the documents were hidden elsewhere. These irrefutable facts prove to any man or woman with just average intelligence that he is a criminal and a traitor to his country.

Currently, the same headline appears everywhere: “A federal judge, nominated by Trump, has appointed a ‘special master’ to look into the documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago.” He was literally “caught with his hand in the cookie jar.” This is more bullshit than one could find on the largest cattle ranch.

“Dr. Oz” claims that he would have objected to the certification of the Electoral College vote, although he offered no logical reason for this statement, following his Fuhrer’s example.

“I would not have objected to it,” Oz said. “By the time the delegates and those reports were sent to the U.S. Senate, our job was to approve it, which is what I would have done.”

This level of ignorance is nearly unbelievable. This disgraced television personality knows nothing about anything, especially the workings of democracy.

If nearly one-half of our nation’s people support Trump and his stooges, I see no hope for change that would return our once respected nation to “the time before Trump and the MAGA Party.”

I am one of the lucky ones. I and other original baby boomers will not be around when the even older, white men in Washington surrender our democratic government to the power-mad man who would put into place a fascist regime where everyone works for plutocrats and professional politicians. A country where all freedoms are but a memory, including free speech.

When the ‘dream’ dies, it will begin the end of all democratic countries around the world. Evil is only unstoppable under a single circumstance.

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” Edmund Burke

By James Turnage, Novelist

