Fake Media Allows Trump and MAGA to Say Anything but Not President Biden

A Question for the Fake Media: “Why Are Donald Trump and his Maga Republicans Allowed to Say Anything they Want?”

The only reason President Joe Biden is under fire for his Thursday evening speech is that he told the truth. The media allows Trump and his liars to say anything as often as they choose, but when a real American stands up for the American people, they go ballistic. The truth is the only enemy feared by Trump, his MAGA Party, Fox News, Newsmax, OAN, and others who spread lies and conspiracy theories faster than the speed of light.

Have no illusion about what is real and what is not. Trump’s complaints about the “fake news” were a smoke screen. The once respected Fourth Estate is as dead as the Republican Party. They are owned by Trump and his MAGA Party. Since June of 2015, they have given him five times more airtime than any all other politicians combined. They are one of the reasons Trump won the Electoral College. If you watch television news, not only Fox but also broadcast “news,” you are being brainwashed, and the truth is hidden from you with the use of ‘half-truths,’ which are more dangerous than blatant lies.

This is not a “Q’Anon” conspiracy theory; this is a fact. If you have the courage and concern, read the truth from multiple sources, and tell me if I am right or wrong. What you see and hear on the “boob tube” is a farce, and believing any part of it makes you even more ignorant.

Much of President Biden’s speech was ignored by right-wing extremists. They were unable to answer his statements because they were based on fact. So they criticized the fact that in the background were United States Marines. Read this without laughing.

Brianna Keilar, an anchor on CNN, overtly objected to the Marines’ presence. “Whatever you think of this speech, the military is supposed to be apolitical,” she tweeted. “Positioning Marines in uniform behind President Biden for a political speech flies in the face of that. It’s wrong when Democrats do it. It’s wrong when Republicans do it. If it was Trump in a similar situation, they would say: “He is the president of the United States and the Commander-in-Chief, and these men and women are his military. They are frequently in his presence.”

Let’s go back to 2016. When Hillary Clinton was discussing the issues, there were seldom any television cameras present. When Trump was lying about Hillary, or when something unproven was reported about her use of a private email, the stories were broadcast on every network incessantly. The government’s explanation was based entirely on lies. They underplayed the effect of Vladimir Putin’s interference. Trump’s victory in the Electoral College resulted from assistance from the mainstream media, interference by Russian agents, and former FBI Director James Comey’s 11th-hour statement about the beginning of a new investigation into Hillary’s constant and inaccurately reported email server.

Below is a headline in the New York Post, a right-wing publication. It is a pitiful attempt to redirect the desperation of right-wing politicians to find a way to spin the truth about their efforts to destroy democracy in America.

Democrats melt down after CNN hosts criticize Biden speech.

I am not a Democrat, but I cheered Biden for his blunt and uncensored remarks, which no Democrat had the courage to say in front of the cameras for about 50 years. The once respected GOP has not existed for many years and will never return.

Republicans have not been “nice” for decades. Democrats must become mean and nasty and tell the American people the truth, regardless of how frightening it might be.

Although I was not a huge fan of Mr. Biden in 2020, his actions since Jan. 20, 2021, have been extraordinary. It is great to have a true American in the White House again.

