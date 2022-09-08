Fox Personality Geraldo Rivera Says ‘No More Trump’

Don't like to read?

I have no doubt that if all Americans were honest, including those who claim to be Republicans, no one wants Trump to run for election in 2024. Trump is not fit to be our president, he is too old, too feeble, physically and mentally, and is a confirmed criminal.

Recent polls of all Americans were as I predicted. Sixty percent of all voters believe that Trump should not run in 2024. Also interesting is that 64 percent of Democrats do not want President Biden to run for reelection. I have many reasons why Trump should not be allowed to run, beginning with section three of the 14th Amendment. However, I believe both of them are too old. This does not mean that I doubt President Biden’s abilities, it has to do with the American people and their relationship with their president.

The average age of all 331 million Americans is 38.2 years of age. An octogenarian cannot relate to the needs and wishes of a 30-something.

One interesting individual who has announced that he will no longer support Trump is Fox News personality, Geraldo Rivera.

Rivera on Wednesday stressed the former president’s “shameful” claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

“Election Deniers depress me,” Rivera said. “I blame President Trump for his shameful campaign to slander and undermine American faith in our elections.”

“For all his positive accomplishments, and there are many, I could never support him again,” Rivera added. “Without fealty to the Constitution, we’re 2d rate.”

I would like to ask him one question: “can you name the ‘many great things’ Trump did in four years?” He was not a ‘working president.’ He lived the life of a billionaire at taxpayer expense, but not a single issue that faced him on January 20, 2017, was addressed by his administration.

I would like to inform Mr. Rivera that although spreading lies about the 2020 election is at the top of the list, the reasons he is unfit for office fill pages. I believe that he is finding a way to distance himself from Trump. Many others will follow, but none will have the courage to say the truth, admitting that Trump was the biggest mistake in American history. He did nothing to improve the lives of our nation’s people. Instead, he moved our country backward into its dark past.

Moscow Mitch McConnell admitted that Trump has harmed his party. He recently announced that he is concerned that today’s Republicans in name only will not regain control of the Senate in the midterm elections. He is worried about the lack of qualified candidates endorsed by his former president.

He’s not wrong. If we look at just two, “Dr. Oz,” the Republican candidate for the Senate in Pennsylvania, and Herschel Walker in Georgia you will understand why. Oz is a failed television personality who was fired, and Walker is a former NFL player. Neither has a single qualification that allows him to hold a seat in the United States Senate.

I am a liberal, and I hope that Democrats retain control of both houses of Congress, but I share Moscow Mitch’s concern about who will be running our country.

I fear that our government, as I remember it, will never exist again. It is broken beyond repair. Trump cannot be blamed for this fact. On January 20, 2017, Moscow Mitch, former Speaker Paul Ryan, and their minions surrendered their principles, dignity, and all self-respect to the worst president in history. They murdered their own party and it will never rise from the dead.

I am certain that Geraldo will be followed by many more who swore their allegiance to the orange buffoon and regret that decision. Don’t trust them. They are doing this for only one reason: survival.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

PBS: Trump should not run for president in 2024, majority of Americans say

The Hill: Geraldo Rivera says he could never support Trump again

Images Courtesy of Mark Taylor‘s Flickr Page Creative Commons License