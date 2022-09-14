“Greedflation:” a Left Wing Conspiracy Theory Based on Reality

Don't like to read?

For those of you who may not pay attention to what is happening in your country, the American economy is no longer based on ‘capitalism.’ Over the last 40 years, it has become a plutocracy, ruled by the wealthy. The current “inflation” is a lie. All the reasons so-called “experts” offer are nothing but lies. There is no reason for prices to be raised on every commodity other than the greed of our largest corporations. The accurate name for our current condition is “greedflation.”

There is another reason, and to the informed it is obvious. America is now a plutocracy. When Trump reduced the taxes of the wealthy and corporate America in 2018, some of our largest businesses paid zero dollars in taxes, including Walmart and Amazon.

The rich love Republicans because they pay little or no taxes when a right-wing extremist and his party are in control of our nation. Because these RINOs have done nothing in 40 years for the majority, the working class, they have a single recourse, and falsely attack Democrats. The current “inflation” is a colluded effort by the wealthy to help Republicans win elections in November. They are lying when they blame Democrats for the situation. Our nation’s wealthiest men and women are able to buy more mansions and even islands when Republicans control the government while the quality of life for most Americans declines.

Fact: During the pandemic, corporations made record profits.

Fact: During the pandemic, the number of millionaires and billionaires in the United States grew significantly.

Fact: The United States has the second largest number of billionaires. Only China has more. However, America has only 4.5 percent of the world’s population.

Fact: Per capita, the United States is the richest nation in the world, but only if you are one of the five-percent wealthiest men and women in the country.

Fact: 50 percent of all Americans are categorized as ‘low-income,’ or impoverished. The loss of a single paycheck or a large medical expense spells disaster for one-half of all our nation’s people.

Fact: Income Inequality is a growing problem ignored by our government. This situation will eventually destroy the American economy which depends upon consumerism.

So, if you believe that inflation is real, you have been conned by our government, the media, and big business. The plutocracy is raping the American people, and the media and our government are lying to you and me.

One more fact that few shoppers seem to notice. You and I are paying more today for food and other necessities we purchase at the grocery store. But corporations are cheating you in other ways. You are paying more for what was a “half gallon of ice cream,” which is now just 12 ounces. The cheapest bacon cost about two dollars a pound six years age. Today a 12-ounce package costs four dollars at a discount store. Cereal boxes are the same size, but the contents have been reduced by four ounces. You are paying a helluva lot more for a lesser quantity on nearly every item.

Big business and our government, in collusion with television “news,” are making fools of the American consumer, and no one is standing up for us. Think about these facts when you vote in November and again on November 5, 2024. The majority fare far better when Democrats are in power, and I would never lie to you because “the truth lives here.”

By James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

Fortune: U.S. companies post their biggest profit growth in decades by jacking up prices during the pandemic

Brookings Metro: Profits and the pandemic: As shareholder wealth soared, workers were left behind

Top and Featured Marco Arment‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Hollywata‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License