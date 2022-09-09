Has Trump Single-Handedly Ruined All Future Elections?

Don't like to read?

The people in his own administration, including his “election czar,” more than 60 courts, including the Supreme Court, and multiple recounts have proven beyond any doubt that the 2020 election was a historical, fair, and secure election. To claim anything else is moronic. But that hasn’t stopped your mentally challenged fake president, Donald John Trump from continuing his baseless claims of fraud.

To understand his own little “fantasyland,” we must look at the man. Donald Trump’s life is a tale of a desperate need for recognition and approval. In his most formative years, Donny was sent away to military boarding school at the age of 13. He never received the parental guidance and love desperately needed by an adolescent.

Although his transcripts were sealed at his own request, it is fair to assume that he was not an outstanding student. His eventual acceptance to the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton Business College remains controversial. Did he earn his degree, or did daddy Fred pay for it? His actions and words while in the White House proved it was the latter.

After graduation, Trump worked for his father. Fred Trump owned multiple apartment buildings in New York and basically refused to rent to black Americans. Racism was strong in the “Trumpverse.” With a gift of nearly one-half billion dollars from daddy, Trump started his own business. He lost nearly all of his gifts in just a few years. He failed miserably. Trump began associating with other “businessmen” of questionable character, where he learned tactics that would help him succeed.

When these illegal efforts were unsuccessful, and he neared bankruptcy, Russian oligarchs began investing in his properties, laundering their fortunes through real estate “investments.” This was after his first visit to Moscow in 1987 at the invitation of the KGB. The mainstream media never reported this fact.

However, even this effort by his Russian friends failed. In came the Saudi Royal family who continued their involvement with Trump for decades.

Trump claims to be a billionaire. The total value of buildings he claims to own is worth several billion dollars. However, each of them is heavily in debt to multiple lending institutions, including Deutsche Bank.

Trump is a lifetime loser, and he hates this more than anything. He has been considered a malignant narcissist by multiple mental health experts. His every action proves this to be factual by definition.

After another trip to Moscow in 2013, Trump declared his intention to win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 2016. In June of 2015, he announced his candidacy for that nomination.

Seventeen unqualified Republicans declared their candidacy in 2016, and none of them fully qualified for the nomination. The worst of the worst received the approval of Republican leaders in July of 2016.

With the assistance of Russia, James Comey, and the mainstream media, Trump was gifted a win in the Electoral College on November 8, 2016. The rest is history.

Jump ahead to 2020. Trump’s enormous ego allowed him to believe that he could win reelection, regardless of the fact that he had been impeached twice, and his failure to lead our nation during the deadly pandemic cost more than one million lives. In 2016 he succeeded in winning something for the first time in his pitiful life. When he was crushed in the 2020 election, he was enraged and unable to accept the fact that he was a loser once again. And here we are today.

Millions of Americans are eager to believe Trump’s biggest lie, although there is no evidence. This prompted many legal officials to express their concerns about all future elections. Although voter fraud throughout history has been proven to be no more than .012 percent, the results of the 2016 election, and the proof that foreign interference affected the outcome, added to Trump’s fallacious claims about the 2020 election. This created the possibility of apathy at the polls based on distrust, and fears that the outcome in 2024, regardless of the winner, will be questioned by the voting public, and cable fake news.

The harm caused by Trump will take decades to assess accurately. Historians will reveal his crimes and complete disregard for the rule of law, and how his party ignored his many Constitutional violations, and efforts to destroy our nation’s democracy. Every policy was based on fascism and a need for approval from his cult and his Russian handler. America’s future means nothing to Donald John Trump.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Brennan Center: How Bad Could the 2024 Election Be?

NBC News: Lawmakers worry 2020 will provide a blueprint for stealing a future election

Politico Magazine: The Hidden History of Trump’s First Trip to Moscow

CBS News: Trump and Saudi Arabia: Deep business ties spark new scrutiny

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of cburypix’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License