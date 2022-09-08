If Little Marco Rubio Had a Brain, He Would Keep His Mouth Shut

Don't like to read?

TEA Party politician, Marco Rubio has been a disaster since 2009. If the Koch brothers and other billionaires had not paid for his election, no one would have voted for a totally unqualified little man who lacks the intellect to be a United States Senator. His campaign for the Republican Party’s nomination in 2016 was pitiful. When he attempted to counter Trump’s personal attacks with quips of his own, he did nothing but embarrass himself. He was crushed in the primaries, which was no surprise to anyone.

He joined the rest of the passengers in the clown car in constantly attacking Hillary Clinton for her use of a private e-mail server, although she had been exonerated. Rubio was eager to join Trump’s cult shouting “lock her up.”

Always the little hypocrite, Rubio is now attempting to protect his ‘criminal-in-chief.’ MAGA Republicans are attempting to protect Trump from prosecution and are failing because the orange buffoon is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Not only were the missing documents found in his possession, he attempted to hide documents he retained after lying to the FBI, claiming he returned all of the material he stole on January 20, 2021, in various places inside Mar-a-Lago. He is clearly in violation of the Espionage Act and must be tried, convicted, and spend the remainder of his pitiful life in federal prison.

Rubio has a huge responsibility to protect our nation’s most closely guarded secrets as the ranking Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee. (That in itself is an oxymoron). Here’s the huge lie he told the media last week.

This is really at its core a storage argument that they’re making. They’re arguing that there are documents there. They don’t deny that he should have access to those documents. They deny they were not properly stored. I don’t think a fight over storage of documents is worthy of what they’ve done

He is denying two facts that cannot be denied. First, on January 20, 2021, Trump was no longer the president. Second, he was not “storing them,” they were located in places many others at Mar-a-Lago could access, hidden between the pages of magazines, and other places, proving he was attempting to hide them from the authorities.

I would like to see the media and our government do the right thing just once in the 21st century. Trump is guilty of many crimes, and everyone knows this. He must be tried for the most serious of his infractions: treason for January 6, and for his violation of the Espionage Act, in the same manner, as the Rosenbergs were in 1953.

Over the last 40 years, I have watched dozens of our elected officials caught but not punished for the crimes. The list is long, but you might know some of their names: Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush for the Iran-Contra Affair; Newt Gingrich for multiple criminal actions; Dennis Hastert for sexual assault; Bill Clinton for violating the morals clause; George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, and Donald Rumsfeld for lying to congress, the American people, and for war crimes; and Donald Trump for more crimes than I can list on a single page.

Justice is not blind. The scales of justice are tipped in favor of the rich and powerful. America is no longer a nation of laws, it is a nation controlled by plutocrats. Democracy is an illusion, not a reality unless you are a member of the political elite, or the rich and powerful.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

