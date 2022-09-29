Jermaine Quiroz

By on No Comment

Don
Jermaine Quiroz
Random school photo

My name is Jermaine Quiroz and I am 16 years old. I was born and raised in Little Village. My favorite color is green and I like to be outside and play sports. I also like video games and TV shows. My favorite TV shows that am accurately watching are “The Walking Dead” and “Skins UK.” I go to Benito Juarez High School which I don’t recommend not trying to bash the school but there to much drama and gang.

I use to have so many friends and I was very social but when quarantine came I lost confidence and I became shy and insecure and stopped talking to people. My favorite thing to do is go out and explore new places. I have four siblings — three sisters and one two-year-old brother; which is a pain because he makes a ton of mess. I am good with little kids and animals for some reason.

I like vintage items and early 2000s things. I love so many types of music. However, it is mostly music by DeafTones — they’re really 2000s vibes — and I also like meaningful music that is relatable. I use to be in football but I had left because not many kids were putting in the effort and I had a feeling that we were not going to attend games causing us not to win. Another reason I felt this way was because barely any of them showed up for practice or anything.

Written by Jermaine Quiroz

Image Courtesy of Jermaine Quiroz

  

Jermaine Quiroz added by on
View all posts by Jermaine Quiroz →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.