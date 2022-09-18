Lawlessness in America Means It’s a Nation Without Laws

Don't like to read?

It began in 1988, but I did not understand what implications it might have on our nation’s future. Between 2017 and 2021, I realized that ignoring the crimes committed by Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush in the 1980s related to the Iran-Contra affair were the beginning of lawlessness in America.

Professional politicians are the reason that our country has become a nation without laws in the 21st century. If you are wealthy, and wealth is power, you are among the few who are above the law. If you serve, or have served in Washington, you are above the law. If you are poor, or in the low-income bracket of our society, you will be punished severely for even the smallest of crimes, including possession of marijuana, in most states. This is not conjecture, this fact.

If you happen to be an ally of an outgoing president, he can pardon anyone he chooses regardless of the severity of your crimes. You know that you can literally get away with anything.

What is happening today, and inaccurately reported by the fourth estate, is proof that America has reverted to the days of the “old west” when laws were determined by a few citizens, or even a single man. Justice is not blind, and the scales she holds are slanted for the rich and powerful.

20 percent of all men and women incarcerated around the world are in the United States which has about 4.5 percent of the planet’s population. The average income, prior to becoming inmates in our penal system is under 20,000 dollars per year; well below the poverty line. America refuses to rehabilitate its prisoners, and has the highest recidivism rate in the world. However, if you are one of our nation’s 720 billionaires or more than 22 million, millionaires, you will never be prosecuted fairly for any crime you might commit in your life. And if you are a professional politician, you are automatically above the law, or at least any possibility of being punished fairly for your crimes.

Let’s get back to the corruption in Washington, and begin at the top. In 1988 George H.W. Bush used racist attacks to gain an advantage against Democrat Michael Dukakis. His campaign constantly used the name of a convicted murderer, a black man, Willie Horton. He had been convicted of killing a white person in Dukakis’ home state of Massachusetts, and on a ‘weekend furlough’ raped a white woman in Maryland, making him appear week on crime. He also falsified his reasons for the first gulf war. I guess it runs in the family.

Bill Clinton accomplished many things for our nation, including the elimination of our national debt. However, his inability to “keep it in his pants” violated the ethics clause for a president. He was given a free pass and never punished.

George W. Bush and his Vice President, Dick Cheney, ignored the warnings of our national security agencies and went on vacation early in their administration. After 9/11 they blamed everyone but themselves for the biggest attack on our nation in history, including fallacious allegations against Iraq, claiming that it was harboring “weapons of mass destruction” with the intention of aiding Al Qaeda’s attempts to destroy America. Their war crimes cost tens of thousands of lives and the U.S. economy trillions of dollars. No charges were ever considered.

Our first Black President, Barrack Obama, was the first president in modern history without an investigation for impropriety or corruption. But no one in the mainstream media has ever revealed this fact to the American people.

This brings us to the first career criminal to become the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

Trump committed an endless number of crimes during his illegitimate presidency, but even more prior to his rigged win in the Electoral College in 2016. He was known for bribing government officials to receive favorable reports on construction projects. He falsified the value of his real estate holdings: lowering them to pay fewer taxes, and raising them when he sought hundreds of millions of dollars in loans from Deutsche Bank and other large lending institutions. He was never charged with these crimes. If he had been, he would never have run for office in 2016.

However, with aid from Russia, James Comey, and the mainstream media he won the Electoral College in a rigged election and attempted to end democracy forever. His crimes became more egregious, from violating the emoluments clause, to violating the Constitution, and eventually the greatest of all, treason. He brought his own Mafia organization to Washington. And yet he remains a free man today, continuing his efforts to divide our nation.

I may be wrong, but I don’t think so. If even one man is ‘above the law,’ than the laws apply to no one. We are a lawless nation unless every law is applied equally to every American.

Our entire justice system needs a major overhaul, or maybe we should simply start over.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

The Nation: The American Justice System Has Failed Us All

Cato Institute Blog: America’s Criminal Justice System Is Rotten to the Core

Legal Scoops: 5 Biggest Problems with the Outdated Criminal Justice System

The Intercept: The Ignored Legacy of George H.W. Bush: War Crimes, Racism, and Obstruction of Justice

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Geoff Livingston‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License