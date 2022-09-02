LG’s New Fridge Includes LED Changing Doors and Speakers

Don't like to read?

This Friday, September 2, marks the start of IFA 2022. The IFA will last until Tuesday, September 6, and will be hosted in Berlin, Germany. The IFA 2022 is the biggest tech event in all of Europe. Companies, like LG, will be able to display their newest appliances and home products to the public. After two years of being canceled due to COVID-19, this will be their big return.

LG is going to kick off with its brand-new refrigerator. The company’s new fridge is the MoodUP refrigerator has color-changing LED door panels, which is completely different from the typical white or brushed metal look most refrigerators have. By tapping on the door of the refrigerator or using the LG’s ThinkQ app, people can choose from 22 colors for the upper door panels and 19 colors for the lower door panels. It also has the option to let it choose from various color themes like “Season” and “Pop.”

The panels also have more cool features involving the LED panels. They blink repeatedly if the door is left open for too long and flash a welcome when someone approaches. The freezer will also grow brighter at night to help aid the midnight snackers. The LED panels can also turn off to provide a simpler grey and white look.

The refrigerator also has a built-in Bluetooth speaker that can connect to mobile devices and/or PCs. People will have the ability to LG’s Music Collection playlist that matches the color theme or have the panels change to the flow of the music. Although all details are not out yet, it looks like LG will have a four-door model and a regular single-door model. It also offers upgraded features like voice recognition with WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity.

