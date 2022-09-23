New Release of Controversial iPhone 14 Pro Has Users Conflicted

Don't like to read?

Apple’s latest release of its iPhone 14 Pro has caused mixed feelings among its users. Some love the new phone’s user interface and battery life while others are disappointed by its GPS and eSIM functionality.

Following the release of IOS 16.0, Apple Insider reported that Apple would release a bug-fix update sometime soon to address some issues with the iPhone 14 Pro such as GPS accuracy and eSIM incompatibilities with certain wireless providers such as AT&T USA. This led some to believe that Apple had created a new way for mobile phone users to connect their devices wirelessly without using SIM cards or making calls using the voice-over-internet protocol (VOIP). However, no further details have been provided about this rumored technology which supposedly allows users to avoid having two phones at once (one for calls/texts and another just for data access).

The iPhone 14 Pro is Loved by Some, Hated by Others

The iPhone 14 Pro is a controversial device, with its ESIM technology being the most divisive feature. Though some users love it and others despise it, there are many features of the phone that have users conflicted. The new release of the controversial iPhone 14 Pro has apple users conflicted over Its functionality.

Some love its new front-facing cameras that allow for portrait mode selfies in different lighting conditions, while others feel that these cameras just aren’t up to par compared to other phones in its class, the iPhone is still the best. While some appreciate the addition of wireless charging capabilities on top of fast charging capabilities, others feel like this feature isn’t necessary for their needs — and would rather have more space for internal storage instead.

So what’s a consumer to do? Well first let me ask you: if buying an iPhone 14 Pro because of the selfies make room or for more apps on a phone without having to delete anything else then great choice. But if not then maybe try another one instead.

Apple’s Latest Release of the iPhone 14 Pro Causes Confusion

When the announcement of the iPhone 14 Pro hit social media, it caused quite a stir. Many people were confused about what the new iPhone features meant for their lives. Some were unsure if they needed to upgrade from their current device, and others questioned if they could afford to purchase an iPhone at all.

The confusion did not end there either. Others still wondered about how this would impact their iPhone’s battery life when using different apps or games on their iPhones. Though Apple attempted to answer these questions in a blog post following its release, many users remained conflicted over whether this new product was worth buying or not (and whether it was worth paying $2K for).

Apple’s Latest IOS, IOS 16.0, is controversial

With Apple’s latest iPhone iOS, IOS 16.0, being controversial, users are starting to wonder if it’s truly worth updating their phones. This update has caused frustration among many users because of the battery issues it causes and the confusion it creates. The new iPhone software is not loved by everyone, but there may be some benefits for those who choose to install it.

Apple Insider Claims IOS 16.1 will be Released Soon

According to Apple Insider, the company will release IOS 16.1, which is the first version of IOS that includes eSIM functionality. In fact, this new feature allows you to switch between carriers without having to swap SIM cards or use wireless service through your computer’s Wi-Fi network or hotspot. Instead, all you have to do is tap a button on your iPhone 14 Pro and select a different carrier from within its settings menu (this option will only be available when using US carriers). This innovation has caused many iPhone users some concern since many are concerned about how easy it may be for hackers or other malicious actors to hack into these new devices’ eSIMs and steal personal data.

However, Apple Insider claims that these fears are unfounded because:

The company has built security features into its operating system so that only authorized users can unlock them; The phone’s Wi-Fi connectivity must first be turned off before being switched over; Their phones have been designed with biometric sensors so they know who is trying to access them when they’re being unlocked.

Has Apple addressed battery life on the new iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro has come under fire for its battery life, a common complaint among users of Apple devices. It appears that Apple did not address this issue in their newest release.

To think that one of the biggest companies in the world would be able to figure out how to make a phone that doesn’t die after just a few hours of use. An Android phone or even something like an Amazon Fire tablet is much more powerful and lasting than their counterpart products from Apple.

As always, Apple users are divided on what they think about this latest release. Some say it’s just fine while others claim there is nothing wrong with it at all. Surely once the iPhone 14 Pro comes out there will be more information about what all this fuss is about.

The iPhone 14 Pro is More Expensive Than Any Previous Model

The iPhone 14 Pro is more expensive than any other iPhone. The starting price for the new iPhone is $2,000—the most expensive ever. For comparison, the first-generation iPhone cost $499 when it was released in 2007 and by 2010 had dropped to $199 with a contract.

In addition to its high price tag, the new device has been criticized for not really being much different from its predecessors:

It’s faster than previous models but not significantly more so;

It can shoot 4K video but only at 24 frames per second rather than 30fps as on some phones;

While it’s got an improved camera system (with three lenses instead of two), there are cheaper options that have better image quality without sacrificing resolution or zoom options.

Explaining the iPhone 14 Pro’s GPS Issue

As you may know, one of the iPhone 14 Pro’s defining features is its eSIM slot. This allows users to choose their carrier at will, without having to pay for a new SIM card each time they switch providers. It’s certainly convenient, but what does this have to do with GPS?

The answer: not much. While eSIM technology has been around for several years now and is supported by some carriers and devices (including many Android phones), it’s far from ubiquitous yet. The majority of carriers have yet to implement it on their devices—and even if they do sometime soon, they may not support it on all models.

At present time in 2019, only two U.S. and three European networks currently support eSIM functionality: Verizon Wireless in the United States; Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile); Orange France Telecom S.A., Orange Poland Spolka Akcyjna (Orange Polska); and Play GmbH; Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Ltd.; Three UK Limited; Three Ireland Limited; H3G Austria GmbH & Co KEG; Telefónica Germany GmbH

Apple users are always divided on their opinions of its new releases.

Apple users are always divided on their opinions of its new iPhone releases. “I love the way they produce products, but they can hardly make [an] iPhone without it having some sort of bug,” says Randy, a user and former employee at Apple. “It’s like they are forever trying to get something right, but never really do.”

But other users have different opinions about the company’s work ethics. “Apple has been my go-to for years now,” says Rachel, another loyal customer who continues to purchase their products despite their flaws. “They’re constantly coming out with new innovations and ideas for the iPhone that blow me away.” With such conflicting emotions from both consumers and employees alike, how does one decide which side is right?

The answer may lie in whether or not you’re going through what is known as “buyer’s remorse”— a feeling often experienced by people who buy things (or services) that don’t meet their expectations or needs after purchasing them due to false advertising by the seller. If you find yourself questioning whether your decision was worth it after buying something expensive like an iPhone 14 Pro (or any other product), then chances are good that there may be some buyer’s remorse involved here.

What some apple users are saying about eSIM

Some users are happy with the new features of eSIM. For example, one user said, “I like that it allows me to switch between carriers easily.”

However, other users are not happy with the new features. For example, one user said, “I don’t think eSIM is a good idea because it makes switching carriers even easier.”

The truth is that some people love it and some hate it, but everyone should be able to agree on one thing: Apple always breaks new ground with each release of its products. This means that even if not a fan of this latest update for whatever reason, there will always be next year’s model with something new in store.

Written by Agustin Perez

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources

Forbs- Apple Report Doubles Down On Controversial iPhone 14 Chipset Rebrand

NY Post- iPhone 14 feature gap between standard and Pro Max version has users fuming

Inset Top Image Courtesy of Tatsuo Yamashita Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Featured Image Courtesy of Toshiyuki IMAI Flickr Page – Creative Commons License