Trump Fails Again His Name-Calling Is Totally Inaccurate

Trump is infamous for his name-calling and rants with little or no meaning. His ludicrous accusations of “crooked Hillary,” and “lock her up,” and of course, his claim of a “rigged election,” now appears to be admissions of his own guilt. The ultimate form of distraction. Donny Boy knows little about anything, and when he uses acronyms and words to attack others, he is often inaccurate.

He continues to call his former Attorney General, Bill Barr, a “RINO.” RINO stands for “Republican in Name Only.” The funny part of this acronym is that it would be more accurately applied to himself and his MAGA Republicans. Not only is Trump nothing like any Republican in history. His agenda for our country confirms that he is not an American. His party deserted the once Grand Old Party the day he was sworn in. Therefore “RINO” is applicable to Donald John Trump and his MAGA Republicans. The real Republican Party no longer exists, with the exception of a handful of the 545 men and women who rule over us in Washington.

Trump calls liberals “fascists.” Read this definition, and tell me to whom it actually applies.

FASCISM: “A governmental system led by a dictator having complete power, forcibly suppressing opposition and criticism, regimenting all industry, commerce, etc., and emphasizing an aggressive nationalism and often racism.”

Trump had complete control over every right-wing politician and his cult. Free and independent thought was forbidden. He was the leader of white supremacy in America; extreme nationalism was the first order of business.

Trump is a typical bully. He is a coward and depends on others to fight his fights. When Bill Barr ended his efforts to protect Trump’s crimes, this is how the orange buffoon attacked his former ally.

“Bill Barr had ‘no guts,’ and got ‘no glory,’” Trump said on his Truth Social platform. “He was a weak and pathetic RINO, who was so afraid of being Impeached that he became a captive to the Radical Left Democrats.”

More erroneous name-calling and attacks continue against real Americans who are attempting to save their country from four years of terrorism by your illegitimate president.

I understand ignorance, but I cannot forgive those who choose to be ignorant. I have been concerned about the effect Trump has had on millions of Americans for the last seven years. Only others who share his beliefs in white supremacy, hatred for others, that violence is an appropriate action when others disagree with you, and of course, fascism can continue to support the worst man in the world.

I literally find listening to him painful. I respect the eloquence and talent exhibited by men and women who have a positive message to offer their listeners. However, attempting to make sense of an old illiterate man who is incapable of putting two words together properly in a sentence is frustrating, a waste of time, and an insult to anyone with average intelligence.

Not once in his life has Trump had anything positive to say about anyone else or anything. It’s easy to understand why his supporters are angry and filled with hatred. This is all we have ever heard from the worst, illegitimate president in history.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Featured and Top Image by Shealah Craighead Courtesy of Trump White House Archived’s Flickr Page – Public Domain License

Inset Image by Shealah Craighead Courtesy of Trump White House Archived’s Flickr Page – Public Domain License