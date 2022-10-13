Bears Acquire Lineman Alex Leatherwood

Offensive Lineman in the Windy City

The Chicago Bears have made a subtle move over the past week. Acquiring, the Offensive Lineman Alex Leatherwood who stands at 6’5 and is the young age of twenty-three. Now the reason why Leatherwood was not playing before is because he was on the injured reserve list. Leatherwood attended The University of Alabama being drafted in the first round of the 2021 draft. Leatherwood drafted by the Raiders started as a tackle. The Raiders noticed he was struggling at that position so they switched him to right guard. Ever since then he started at that position until the Bears picked him up in August 2022.

What Leatherwood Needs To Do

Leatherwood has three weeks to prove to the trainers that he is healthy and ready to get on the field as a starter. He is still young and has potential to be a pro bowl offensive lineman. With the Bears record being two and three they need an offensive lineman bad. Especially, when Cody Whitehair is on the injured list as well.

What’s going On With the Bears

Bears fans take another heartbreak with the loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Seeing Justin Jefferson do his signature gritty dance move when he scores a touchdown makes us all cringe a little. You have to give it to the Viking though, they wanted it more. At the end of the game when Cam Dantzler who is on the Vikings stripped Ihmir Smith-Maresette at the end of the fourth quarter broke every Bears fans heart who was watching that game.

How Fields did Last Sunday

Justin Fields had one of his best games last Sunday with 208 yards and a touchdown. This does not sound very impressive because we always hear about Josh Allen’s five touchdowns in one game. Although, it is an improvement from week fours game. It is all about looking at the bright side when it comes to the Bears. That is just how the Bears fans deal with the pain of losing every week.

Next Game

Week six the Bears go head to head with the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are actually doing slightly worse than the Bears. This game will tell how the rest of the Bears season will go. It’s like a test team to see if the Bears are as bad as they seem or they just have some minor tweaks they need to hash out. It is a good thing Chase Young is not on fire right now. I say this because right now the offensive line is so bad a second string defensive lineman can run through our first string offensive lineman. Sometimes it is hard to watch Fields get sacked multiple times in one game.

Season Overall

You noticed over the past three years the Bears have been around .50 win to loss ratio not doing super great or super bad. They just need that star and leader who can bring them up and actually put some life into this team. I will not blame this on Fields because this is just the beginning of his career and he has not had the biggest help on the offensive side. Good luck to the Bears next week, hopefully they get the win at their home and get a win for the Windy City. We all know that something good needs to happen so we can be distracted from the Chicago White Sox being ruled out of the playoffs.

