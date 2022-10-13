Climate Change May Make Life on Mars Impossible

Climate Change’s Effects on Life on Mars

Experts have long issued dire warnings about the dreadful consequences that human-caused climate change will have on the planet. A recent study also suggested that Mars may be used as an example of the damage that the impact of climate change can have on life itself.

Mars’ environment between 3.7 and 4.1 billion years ago was likely favorable for the birth of life. Mars’ specifically simple microbial organisms that ate hydrogen and carbon dioxide and produced methane. These bacteria are common on Earth today and can survive in challenging environments like hydrothermal vents on the ocean floor.

The consuming strategy of the life forms may have also led to their extinction since they produced so much methane waste that it may have resulted in a global cooling catastrophe, according to scientists. According to a study that was published in the journal Nature Astronomy on Monday, such a cooling event would have made it more difficult for life to survive on the surface of Mars.

How did they arrive at this conclusion? Researchers from the University of Arizona constructed potential scenarios of Martian ecosystems using simulations. They simulated Mars’ crust, atmosphere, and climate as well as an ecology model of methane-producing bacteria.

They found that the Martian atmosphere at that time contained a lot of hydrogen because, before climate change, early Mars was warmer and wetter than the frigid and dry conditions it is known for today. A news release from the University of Arizona said that under those circumstances, 4 billion years ago, the bacteria would have had an ample supply of food.

Mars Was Cooler

We think Mars may have been a little cooler than Earth at the time, but not nearly as frigid as it is now. With normal temperatures hovering most likely over the freezing point of water, says university professor and research author Regis Ferrière.

Early Mars is believed to have been a rocky planet with a porous crust that was saturated with liquid water. This environment

likely produced lakes, rivers, and perhaps even seas or oceans. Due to climate change, Mars is now compared to an ice cube covered in dust.

His group accurately recreated the Martian crust, including the rock, salty water, and atmospheric gases that seeped into the ground. The upper few hundreds of meters of Mars’ crust may have been a favorable environment for microbes to thrive.

According to Sauterey, these microorganisms would have faced the task of finding another source of energy. Due to the fact that Mars’ atmosphere had practically disappeared and had thinned out at that point. Additionally, they would have needed to penetrate the crust much farther, which would have caused a significant drop in temperature. It is still very difficult to calculate how long Mars may have been habitable.

Why Earth’s and Mars’ Climate Change Are Different

For instance, the presence of additional ice may increase the amount by which the sun’s rays are reflected off the surface of Mars, lowering temperatures. This process also contributes to Earth’s warming because of the melting sea ice and increased light absorption in the deep, dark seas.

According to the study’s findings, this additional feedback may have intensified the direct atmospheric influence of methanogenesis on Mars’ climate and triggered a global glaciation. The mechanism by itself indicates that life-environment feedback may endanger planetary habitability, even though quantifying this effect necessitates more investigation into Mars climate models.

Even though climate change is also present on Earth, the situation is obviously not quite the same.

Earth’s atmosphere is mostly made of nitrogen, with a small quantity of oxygen, as opposed to Mars. Because these molecules interact differently than those in the atmosphere of Mars, methane produced on Earth has the effect of trapping heat within the planet. The impact of climate change on Earth is not due to microbes, but rather to human combustion of fossil fuels. Climate change is a real thing and something must be done to stop it.

