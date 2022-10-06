Dolphins QB Treated for Head and Neck Injuries

Tagovailoa Injury May Define Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins QB was treated for head and neck injuries following the last two games. The NFL and NFLPA interviewed those involved in approving Tagovailoa to play on Friday afternoon. The club staff and the sacked consultant decided to play Tagovailoa in spite of his injury. The NFL and the union made a joint statement regarding policy. They are still looking into the decision to let Tagovailoa play on Sunday. The league and team concur that the league’s concussion protocol needs to be updated. It needs to be more clearly define “gross motor instability” and utilize the symptoms to stop further harm.

On a sack in the second quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered head and neck injuries. He was brought to a local hospital and then subsequently released. Just before halftime, according to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center hospital, he was awake and able to move all of his extremities.

The professional football consultant who authorized Miami Dolphins quarterback Tagovailoa to be on the field for the team’s contest on Sunday. According to a source with knowledge of the matter on September 25 has been fired. The Dolphin quarterback hit his head on the ground during Miami’s 21-19 home victory over Buffalo, and the anonymous consultant gave the all-clear. Tagovailoa then lost his footing and knelt.

Tagovailoa Neurotrauma Consultant

Although Tagovailoa’s head hit the ground on a sack by defensive tackle Josh Tupou, he was permitted to return to the game in the third quarter, and he played once more Thursday in the Dolphins’ defeat to the Bengals in CincinnatiTagovailoa, 24, is out indefinitely after being carried off the field on a stretcher. The dismissal of the independent neurotrauma consultant was first reported by NBC Sports and its Pro Football Talk website.

Under the concussion protocol for professional football, which aims to prevent the kind of severe brain injuries that have plagued the sport for decades, the consultants are jointly employed by the players union, the NFL Players Association, and the league.

The concussion protocols of the NFL stipulate that a team’s unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant must be “a physician who is impartial and independent from any Club, is board certified in neurology, Any primary care CAQ [certificates of additional qualification] sports medicine, physical therapy, and emergency medicine”.

Who Approved Tagovailoa’s Return

Certified physician, or board eligible or board certified in neurological surgery, and has documented competence and experience in the treatment.”Not just the consultant was involved in approving Tagovailoa for play.”

The NFL and NFLPA interviewed those involved in approving Tagovailoa to play on Friday afternoon. The club staff and the sacked consultant were involved in the decision. In a joint statement they said that while they are still looking into the decision to let Tagovailoa play on Sunday, they both concur that the league’s concussion protocol needs to be updated. It needs to be more clearly defined as “gross motor instability” and utilize the symptoms to stop further harm.

Tagovailoa left the hospital and boarded a flight to South Florida with the team, according to an ESPN source. When he landed at his South Florida home on Friday, a source told ESPN that he was in “great spirits.” Another source told ESPN that preliminary examinations revealed no structural damage. Tagovailoa, who was wearing a neck brace out of precaution, would have an MRI.

Tagovailoa’s Release

When Tupou sacked Tagovailoa, his arms appeared to lock up and he hit the back of his head on the ground. He was on the field for almost ten minutes, then he was carried away on a stretcher. Mike McDaniel, the head coach of the Dolphins, claims that Tagovailoa called for him after falling. “I could tell that wasn’t the same man I was used to seeing, McDaniel said. It was a frightening time.” He underwent a concussion evaluation. He is being released despite being in the concussion protocol.

Written by Daniel Murillo

