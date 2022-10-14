Kherson Receives Russian Evacuation

Kherson, A Possible Frontline?

Russian deputy prime minister Marat Khusnullin said on state television on Thursday that inhabitants would be assisted in leaving the area in south Ukraine. It’s still only partially under the control of the invading forces as a result of a successful Ukrainian counterattack in recent months.

According to Khusnullin, “The government decided to arrange help for the departure of residents of the [Kherson] region to other regions of the country.”

The development happened in response to a public request made by Vladimir Saldo. A former mayor of the port city was appointed by the Russian military to lead the larger Kherson region in April. Saldo made the plea on the social media platform Telegram.

Saldo, who Ukrainian authorities have accused of treason. particularly requested that Vladimir Putin assist individuals who wanted to evacuate the battle. Stating that Ukrainian attacks were endangering villagers’ lives.

Between 2002 and 2012, Saldo served as mayor of Kherson. Saldo said: “I want to urge you [the Russian government] to help in organizing such efforts. As citizens of the Kherson region. We are aware that Russia never abandons its own and that it always provides a helping hand in trying times.”

Despite Putin’s recent proclamation that the oblast, along with Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk, had been “annexed” into Russia—a move that was widely denounced as illegal—officials in Kyiv have expressed their hope to reach Kherson by Christmas.

UN General Assembly

143 countries. In other words, 75 percent of the 193-member UN general assembly, voted in favor of a resolution denouncing Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation” of the four partially occupied regions on Wednesday in New York.

Only Syria, Nicaragua, North Korea, and Belarus voted against the resolution, joining Russia in doing so. The remaining 35 nations did not participate in the vote, including China, a strategic ally of Russia.

Kherson, one of the first Russian cities to fall during the invasion on February 24, is a key strategic and figurative target for the Ukrainian administration. As part of the counterattack initiated in August, Ukrainian forces claimed on Wednesday that they had successfully retaken five settlements in the province of Kherson. However, the combat is still fierce.

British intelligence said that Russian forces were likely attempting to consolidate a new frontline west of the village of Mylove. It is located further northeast up the Dnieper River from Kherson city, after withdrawing roughly 12 miles north of Kherson in early October.

Russians were being taught how to handle the Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone. The drone is capable of conducting air-to-surface strikes, electronic warfare, and targeting, according to Ukrainian officials on Thursday. Their deployment might be a sign that the Russian military is out of drones.

Drones

According to Ukraine’s air force headquarters, throughout the night. Air defenses shot down six Iranian drones flying over the cities of Odesa and Mykolaiv.

In the meantime. Kyiv refuted reports from Moscow that Ukraine had struck a home in the southern Russian city of Belgorod. Belgorod is close to the Ukrainian border.

Senior Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak stated that Russian soldiers had attempted to shell Kharkiv. Ukraine’s second-largest city, near the border, but that “something went wrong.”

The question of whether Russia may respond by using nuclear weapons in Ukraine received a strong response in Brussels.

Josep Borrell. The head of the EU’s foreign policy warned Vladimir Putin of the “annihilation.” of his army at the opening of a diplomacy academy in Brussels. Despite Emmanuel Macron, the president of France. Stating on Wednesday that his nation would not use its nuclear arsenal in such circumstances.

Former Spanish foreign minister Borrell stated: “Putin is stating he is not playing a bluff. He cannot afford to play bluffs. It must be known that neither supports Ukraine. The European Union and its member states, the United States, or NATO. Any nuclear assault on Ukraine will elicit a response. It won’t be nuclear, but it will be so powerful militarily that it will completely destroy the Russian army.

