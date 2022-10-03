Marco Rubio, Rick Scott, and Matt Gaetz Vote Against FEMA Aid for Florida’s Residents

My daughter lives in Naples, Florida. Hurricane Ian made land 30 miles north of her home in Ft. Meyers. She says that the devastation seen on television is inadequate. Thousands of families are suffering, and many doubt that life will ever be normal for them again.

Congress voted last week to accomplish two things: stop an imminent government shutdown, (which has become standard operating procedure from our current dysfunctional government), and confirm President Biden’s action declaring Florida a disaster area making the Sunshine State’s citizens capable of receiving government loans through FEMA.

Both of Florida’s Republican senators, Marco Rubio, and Rick Scott, as well as Matt Gaetz, who represents Florida’s first district in the House, voted against FEMA aid for their state’s residents. As I say repeatedly, “if Republicans don’t vote for you, why would you vote for them?”

Actually, Rubio did not vote against the bill, he simply refused to show up, as he has done dozens of times since he was first elected in 2010 as part of the “TEA Party invasion” which began the end of the Republican Party completed in 2017.

Let’s move forward to the biggest mistake in 1789 by our Founding Fathers; lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court.

The stated intention of the men who created the United States of America was to create a system of “checks and balances” which would give each branch of our government “separate but equal powers.” It was obvious that the executive and legislative branches would be political in nature, and their belief was that through deliberation and compromise, they would be successful in effectively representing the American people and passing legislation positively affecting all Americans. Their plans for the Court critical to the future of a government controlled by a system known as a “Democratic Republic” were slightly different.

Understanding that the Court would not be able to perform its single function when politics became involved, they changed the rules for placing a justice on the Supreme Court. Justices would not be elected by the people, they would be nominated by the sitting president, and confirmed by the Senate. To further guarantee an unbiased Court, they would receive lifetime appointments. Every intention of our Founding Fathers has failed.

Today’s Court is completely based on politics. Six of the nine justices obey the demands of Moscow Mitch McConnell and special interests who are the plutocracy in control of today’s Republican Party in name only. They have no interest in the welfare of 331 million people, or the intent of the Constitution. They are purely political and have destroyed the integrity of the Court once and for all.

The mistake made in 1789 was not to create term limits for all three branches of government beginning in 1792. With longevity comes increased power, and more power creates more corruption, and the reason why the American government of the United States is the most corrupt in the world.

This confirms my belief that all 545 men and women in Washington have one purpose; to represent all 331 million people who compose the United States of America. If they do not, and they are not in the 21st century, they must be replaced by any change necessary.

Our current system is failing the people, and greedy politicians are to blame. Although racism, bigotry, and all forms of prejudice are ignorant and not in the plans for our nation in 1789, this is what we are today and why the United States of America will never be a great country in its present form.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

Daily Kos: Rubio did not show up for vote to give Florida Federal money in response to Ian

Daily Kos: The decline and fall of the Supreme Court

Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License